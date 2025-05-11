"Running to win:" Team USA athlete hopes to win BOLDERBoulder and follow in his father's 1980 footsteps

BOULDER, Colo. — Right now, Pearl Street in Boulder is quiet. In two weeks, though, it will become part of the BOLDERBoulder 10k race track, and Denver7 met with one athlete who we could very well see at the front of the pack.

Drew Hunter will run with Team USA on May 26 and hopes to represent his country and his dad, Marc Hunter, as well.

Marc Hunter won it all back in 1980.

"I'm not naive that it's one of the most challenging races," Drew Hunter said. "I will be running to win."

Marc Hunter, the professional runner, coaches him now. He stopped running one race after winning BOLDERBoulder, and a series of surgeries below his waist ended his career.

Still, reliving that day with Denver7 gave Marc Hunter goosebumps.

"It was amazing on two fronts, because I wasn't supposed to run the race, so I was surprised to be in first, and then once I got near the finish, near the stadium, I could hear the fans," he said.

That moment, entering Folsom Field, is something Marc Hunter is looking forward to watching Drew Hunter experience.

"Whatever place he's in, seeing him coming, coming to the stadium, and all those people cheering for him is something I probably won't ever forget," Marc Hunter said. "I'm sure some tears will be shed knowing that you know, that that he followed in my footsteps."

When asked if his dad's success adds any pressure to the Memorial Day race for Drew Hunter, he said, "Not at all."

"I think it's just fun. It's an amazing story if I do win, and if I don't, it's still really cool that my dad ran the race, did really well, and now I get to do the race," Drew Hunter said. "It’s just an honor to be there, but I think, if anything, it adds to the motivation, because I think it would be a really cool story if I could win."