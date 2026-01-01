Peter W. Choi joined the Denver7 team as a multimedia journalist in June 2026.

Peter began his journalism career at Arirang TV in Seoul, South Korea, where he worked as a bilingual reporter covering international news and developments on the Korean Peninsula. His multicultural background and bilingual reporting experience provide a unique perspective on the stories and communities he serves.

After two years in Seoul, Peter moved to the United States to pursue local journalism at KXLY 4 News Now in Spokane, Washington. There, he covered major stories including two devastating wildfires, homelessness, and state and regional politics.

Before joining Denver7, Peter worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at KOAA News5 in Colorado Springs. His reporting focused on military affairs, local politics, and communities across northern Colorado Springs. During his time at KOAA, Peter earned recognition for his storytelling, receiving awards for Best Feature Reporting and his coverage of Honor Flight veterans traveling to Washington, D.C.

Born and raised in South Korea, Peter is a graduate of Seattle Pacific University, where he studied Communication.

When he’s not in the newsroom, you can find Peter beatboxing, exploring new communities, or searching for the next great story.

Have a news tip? Email Peter at peter.choi@denver7.com. You can also connect with him on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @peterwjchoi.