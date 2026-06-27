Fort Collins business owners express mixed feelings as city considers bringing back paid parking in Old Town

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After years of discussion, city staff plans to present an updated paid parking proposal to the Fort Collins City Council this August.

While supporters say charging for parking would improve availability and make visits more convenient, some business owners worry it could discourage people from coming downtown.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Northern Colorado and Eastern Plains Reporter Peter Choi gets business owners' thoughts on the potential for paid parking

Fort Collins plans to bring back paid parking in Old Town. Some business owners have concerns.

For Julia Macmillan, owner of Perennial Gardener, free parking is part of what makes Old Town inviting.

"It takes you places," Macmillan said of her garden-themed shop. "I've loved it because of how welcoming it is, and I want everybody to be able to experience that. I don't want anything to interfere with that."

Macmillan said the current two-hour parking limit already encourages turnover and helps customers find available spaces without paying.

Other business owners see things differently.

Jimmy Katopodis, owner of Tony's Bar and The Whiskey, believes paid parking would allow customers to enjoy their time downtown without worrying about moving their vehicles when the two-hour limit expires.

"They want to go somewhere with their friends for a drink, so they can pay extra to stick around, as opposed to coming back and moving their car," Katopodis said.

He said that's especially important during major sporting events, such as World Cup matches, when customers may want to stay for several hours.

"Imagine the middle of a game, or it goes into overtime, and you have to leave to move your car," Katopodis said. "That would be really frustrating."

The City of Fort Collins has spent several years studying whether paid parking should return to Old Town. Earlier this year, staff updated newly elected city council members on the proposal and is now preparing to bring it back for further discussion.

"We're looking at things like the hours of paid enforcement and employee permit options for downtown businesses, including wait staff and other service employees," said Eric Keselburg, senior manager of parking services for the City of Fort Collins.

City staff says public feedback continues to shape the proposal.

Because of planned water main construction in downtown Fort Collins, the timeline remains flexible. If approved, the city hopes to begin paid parking in January 2028, though implementation could be delayed until 2029 if construction takes longer than expected.

Keselburg said the city's goal is to improve the downtown experience for visitors while supporting local businesses.

"That's to bring people downtown, have them have a good experience, and want to come back," he said.