UNC's inaugural medical class celebrates first white coat ceremony

GREELEY, Colo. — For years, Marina Choi imagined the day she would put on a white coat.

On Friday, that dream finally became reality as she joined the inaugural class at the University of Northern Colorado's new College of Osteopathic Medicine during its first White Coat Ceremony.

"I'm nervous," Marina said moments before the ceremony.

The ceremony also marked a milestone for the university as it welcomed the first class of students to its new medical school.

"We've really looked at selecting students who want to be here for each other, for their future patients and for their communities," said founding dean Dr. Beth Longenecker.

Longenecker said the new medical school was created with a clear purpose: helping address Colorado's physician shortage, especially in rural and underserved communities.

"If you look nationally, there is a physician shortage," Longenecker said. "We really want to focus on not just creating physicians for Greeley and the Front Range, but also the rest of Weld County, the rest of our rural communities, and in our underserved communities where physicians don't always choose to practice."

For Marina, the ceremony was more than the beginning of medical school. It was the culmination of years of perseverance.

"I worked at an urgent care for a little bit and got my phlebotomist license. That's really what opened the door for me to work at Seattle Children's," Marina said. "When COVID hit, I stayed there and continued serving our patients through the pandemic."

The road wasn't easy. It included years of preparation, rejection and uncertainty before receiving the acceptance that changed everything.

"I'm just so relieved to finally be here and really take it all in," Marina said. "It's been such a long time coming, and I'm grateful I didn't give up."

During the ceremony, students walked across the stage one by one to receive their white coats, many gripping them tightly while holding back tears.

When Marina's name was called, she officially joined her classmates in beginning the next chapter of their lives.

A white coat may seem like an ordinary piece of clothing, something patients see every day in clinics and hospitals.

But for these future physicians, it represents years of sacrifice, resilience and hope.

"I think at this point this is step one," Marina said. "I'm excited to see where it takes me."

As Colorado continues working to address its physician shortage, these students are taking the first step toward becoming the doctors many communities are waiting for.

A note from the reporter: A note from the reporter: Marina, the medical student featured in this story, is my wife. I chose to share her journey because it reflects the perseverance and dedication of many aspiring physicians at the University of Northern Colorado College of Osteopathic Medicine.