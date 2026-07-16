Horsetooth Reservoir sees heavier boat traffic as drought prompts boat ramp closures at state lakes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As another hot summer day draws people to the water, Larimer County says Horsetooth Reservoir is seeing more visitors than usual as drought continues to affect recreation across northern Colorado.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Northern Colorado Reporter Peter Choi reports on how state lake boat ramp closures are sending more boaters to Horsetooth Reservoir

How are lakes adapting to growing crowds

Shelly Barker visits Horsetooth Reservoir eight to 10 times a year. She says she enjoys peaceful time on the water.

"On our nice pontoon boat, where we just float around and drink, you know, we like to go back into the coves and stuff so we can get away from all the waves of the ski boats," Barker said.

But this summer, she says those peaceful spots have become harder to find.