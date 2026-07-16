Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsLocalIn Your CommunityNorthern Colorado

Actions

Horsetooth Reservoir sees heavier boat traffic as drought prompts boat ramp closures at state lakes

Denver7's Northern Colorado Reporter Peter Choi found that drought-related boat ramp closures at nearby state lakes are sending more boaters to Horsetooth Reservoir
Posted
and last updated
Horestooth Reservoir
Denver7
Horestooth Reservoir

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As another hot summer day draws people to the water, Larimer County says Horsetooth Reservoir is seeing more visitors than usual as drought continues to affect recreation across northern Colorado.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Northern Colorado Reporter Peter Choi reports on how state lake boat ramp closures are sending more boaters to Horsetooth Reservoir

How are lakes adapting to growing crowds

Shelly Barker visits Horsetooth Reservoir eight to 10 times a year. She says she enjoys peaceful time on the water.

"On our nice pontoon boat, where we just float around and drink, you know, we like to go back into the coves and stuff so we can get away from all the waves of the ski boats," Barker said.

But this summer, she says those peaceful spots have become harder to find.

Web Story with Floating List
Larimer County's tips for navigating busy reservoirs this summer
  • Subscribe to reservoir parking alerts, by texting lcboating to (833) 581-0014. This will alert you when the parking area is full
  • Opt for visiting on weekdays.
  • On the weekends, come earlier than 8 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
  • Have an alternate location in mind

"There's been an increase in boating traffic on Horsetooth this year compared to last year, for sure," Barker said.

Larimer County says drought-related closures at other reservoirs, including the early closure of Boyd Lake State Park's main boat ramp, are contributing to the increased traffic at Horsetooth Reservoir.

"All these areas are full with day users," said Stephen Gibbs with Larimer County Natural Resources.

According to Gibbs, the reservoir is reaching capacity much earlier in the day than usual.

"The capacity hits earlier and stays a little bit later. So instead of capacity from 10 [a.m.] to 3 [p.m.], we're seeing capacity begin around 7 o'clock in the morning and continue into the late afternoon," Gibbs said.

To manage the larger crowds, Larimer County has adjusted staffing schedules by bringing gatehouse attendants and park rangers in earlier each day.

"Now what we're doing is we're having our gatehouse attendants coming in a little bit earlier. We're having rangers come in a little bit earlier," Gibbs said.

Officials also encourage visitors to check parking availability before heading to the reservoir. People can receive real-time parking alerts by texting "LC Boating" to 833-581-0014.

As drought continues to reshape recreation across Northern Colorado, county officials are asking visitors to plan ahead and be patient so everyone can safely enjoy the reservoir.

peter choi call to action banner.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Peter Choi
Denver7’s Peter Choi covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting in northern Colorado and the eastern plains. If you’d like to get in touch with Peter, fill out the form below to send him an email.