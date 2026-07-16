Horsetooth Reservoir sees heavier boat traffic as drought prompts boat ramp closures at state lakes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — As another hot summer day draws people to the water, Larimer County says Horsetooth Reservoir is seeing more visitors than usual as drought continues to affect recreation across northern Colorado.
▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Northern Colorado Reporter Peter Choi reports on how state lake boat ramp closures are sending more boaters to Horsetooth Reservoir
Shelly Barker visits Horsetooth Reservoir eight to 10 times a year. She says she enjoys peaceful time on the water.
"On our nice pontoon boat, where we just float around and drink, you know, we like to go back into the coves and stuff so we can get away from all the waves of the ski boats," Barker said.
But this summer, she says those peaceful spots have become harder to find.
- Subscribe to reservoir parking alerts, by texting lcboating to (833) 581-0014. This will alert you when the parking area is full
- Opt for visiting on weekdays.
- On the weekends, come earlier than 8 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
- Have an alternate location in mind
"There's been an increase in boating traffic on Horsetooth this year compared to last year, for sure," Barker said.
Larimer County says drought-related closures at other reservoirs, including the early closure of Boyd Lake State Park's main boat ramp, are contributing to the increased traffic at Horsetooth Reservoir.
"All these areas are full with day users," said Stephen Gibbs with Larimer County Natural Resources.
According to Gibbs, the reservoir is reaching capacity much earlier in the day than usual.
"The capacity hits earlier and stays a little bit later. So instead of capacity from 10 [a.m.] to 3 [p.m.], we're seeing capacity begin around 7 o'clock in the morning and continue into the late afternoon," Gibbs said.
To manage the larger crowds, Larimer County has adjusted staffing schedules by bringing gatehouse attendants and park rangers in earlier each day.
"Now what we're doing is we're having our gatehouse attendants coming in a little bit earlier. We're having rangers come in a little bit earlier," Gibbs said.
Officials also encourage visitors to check parking availability before heading to the reservoir. People can receive real-time parking alerts by texting "LC Boating" to 833-581-0014.
As drought continues to reshape recreation across Northern Colorado, county officials are asking visitors to plan ahead and be patient so everyone can safely enjoy the reservoir.