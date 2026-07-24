CHEYENNE, WY. — Cheyenne Frontier Days is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year, bringing together thousands of rodeo fans, competitors and families to honor the traditions of the American West.

Among this year's competitors is Abbea Faris of Lucerne, Colorado, who made the short trip north to compete in one of the world's most iconic rodeos.

▶️ Denver7's Peter Choi catches up with Abbea Faris, a competitor from Lucerne, Colorado

Northern Colorado competitor carries family rodeo legacy into Cheyenne Frontier Days

For Faris, rodeo has never been just a sport.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I was born into it with my grandparents. My grandpa was an old-time rodeo cowboy," Faris said.

Growing up in a rodeo family made competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days a dream that feels close to home.

"It's kind of in our backyard, and the fact that we get to come over and participate and still be a part of the legacy that Frontier Days is, it's pretty cool and a blessing," she said.

While spectators often focus on the action inside the arena, Faris says rodeo is built on something much deeper: the relationship between a rider and their horse.

"We treat them better than we treat ourselves most of the time. They get fed first, they get the best care, and we come second," Faris said.

That bond, she says, reflects the values that have defined rodeo for generations.

"It's a lifestyle," Faris said. "We get up, and we live and breathe it."

Cheyenne Frontier Days has long been more than a competition. The annual event celebrates the heritage, community and traditions of the American West while bringing together competitors and fans from across the region.

For Faris, stepping into the arena isn't just about winning. It's about carrying on a family legacy and sharing a way of life that continues to unite people across Colorado, Wyoming and beyond.