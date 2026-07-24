Why are four major Fort Collins road projects happening at once? The city explains

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins viewer reached out to Denver7 with a question many drivers may be asking: Why are so many major construction projects happening at the same time in south Fort Collins?

The viewer said the overlapping projects have significantly increased commute times and wanted to know why the city scheduled them all at once.

Denver7 visited one of the busiest construction zones at College Avenue and Trilby Road, where traffic delays have become a daily reality for many drivers.

Just steps away from the construction, Vintage Marketplace owner Kimberly Mary has placed a sign outside her business reading, "Open During Construction."

Mary says the project has impacted her business as construction has shifted through different phases along the corridor.

"It's definitely been rough," she said. "They started with the west side, then kind of the middle, and now they're on our side."

She says customer traffic has dropped, prompting her to put up the sign so people know the store is still open.

"Just so that people knew that we were open," she said.

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Mary isn't the only one feeling the impact. Another viewer emailed Denver7, writing, "We have had to add minutes to all our errands."

Across south and southeast Fort Collins, four major construction projects are underway, including the Power Trail underpass. Denver7 took viewers' concerns directly to the City of Fort Collins.

Capital Projects Manager Dana Hornkohl said the timing is driven by a combination of funding requirements and construction logistics.

"It's partially due to funding, but it's primarily due to asphalt availability," Hornkohl said. "All four projects require asphalt, which can only be laid during warmer weather."

Hornkohl also said the city added two projects because of urgent public safety concerns.

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"There were a series of water line breaks last year that led us to understand there was a desperate need to replace many of the water lines in that area," Hornkohl said.

The city acknowledged the frustration many drivers are experiencing and said it tries to minimize overlapping projects whenever possible.

"We realize the traveling public has been really patient with us," Hornkohl said. "We do try to limit and space out construction so it has minimal impact."

The city expects all four major projects to be completed by the end of this year.