FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A drier-than-normal winter and a lack of rainfall across Colorado are raising concerns about wildfire risk this year. An Israeli startup company says it has a new tool that could help firefighters detect wildfires earlier using artificial intelligence — and Larimer County officials are taking the new technology for a spin.

Most wildfire detection systems look for smoke. This one listens for fire.

The company says the unique sound signatures produced by fire can help first responders identify a wildfire before smoke is even visible.

🔥 WATCH: Denver7's Northern Colorado reporter Peter Choi got an up-close look at the detection system

Larimer County to test AI sound detection technology to catch wildfires early

Michael Ben Aharon, chief revenue officer for FireWave, said the device can detect small fires quickly and at close range.

"We can detect a one square yard fire within under two minutes from 50 yards away, so very short distance before there's major smoke or visible flame before they get over the tree tops," he said.

When asked why the company chose Colorado, Ben Aharon pointed to the state's geography.

"Colorado is one of those places where the forest comes very close to the people, and where wild forest can be most destructive."

The system is designed to distinguish between different types of sounds — a backyard barbecue, wood crackling — and an actual wildfire. The more it learns, the better it becomes at identifying the difference.

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Justin Whitesell, chief of emergency services for the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, said the technology fits into a broader effort to improve wildfire response.

"One of the things I'm always trying to do is look at innovation and figure out ways we can be more efficient and effective at fighting wildland fire."

Whitesell said earlier detection could also help with one of the most persistent challenges first responders face.

"These devices would just give us a little bit earlier warning than the 911 call, hopefully, and give us an idea where it's at," he said. "A lot of times, when we do get a 911 call, the location is what we struggle with."

Ben Aharon said the technology is best suited for high-risk or high-value areas.

"Basically, I would say you would put it at places which are either very high risk, so places where fire start, campgrounds, et cetera, or places that are very high value that you can't afford to let burn," he said.

The device is currently installed at a summer camp as part of a testing program. The company hopes to expand the program to more fire departments in the future.

Denver7 will be following how this technology performs throughout the summer.