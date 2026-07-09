LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland's free summer concert series is making its return to Foote Lagoon Amphitheater on Thursday.

The beloved concert series was canceled in 2025 after the City of Loveland faced a budget shortfall.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Peter Choi covers the return of the series and what's to come

Loveland's free summer concert series returns after one-year hiatus

For organizers, simply bringing the concerts back this year is a victory.

"We just enjoy doing it for the community," said event organizer Joe Patti. "We've been doing these concerts since the '80s."

City leaders also cited repairs needed at the Foote Lagoon Amphitheater.

This summer, the city secured funding to revive the concerts for 2026.

"Given that it's the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and, obviously, Colorado's 150th, we thought it was a great time to bring them back," said Molly Elder, acting chief financial officer for the City of Loveland.

While the concerts are back in 2026, city leaders say funding beyond this season remains uncertain.

Loveland continues to face competing financial priorities, including deferred maintenance on city-owned facilities.

"We are facing some deferred maintenance on our city assets, like we have a leaking library roof, so those all weigh in as well," Elder said.

City officials say funding for future seasons will depend on budget discussions and city council decisions.

Even with questions about the future, organizers say they're focused on giving the community another summer of free live music.

"It's sort of an institution in the community," Patti said. "I think people are really happy to see it coming back."

See this summer's lineup here.