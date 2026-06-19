Will Lake Loveland Swim Beach open for this summer?

LOVELAND, Colo. (KMGH) — For generations, Lake Loveland Swim Beach served as a summertime gathering place for local families looking for a free place to cool off. That hasn't been the case in recent years.

"It was free and it was close by," Loveland resident Mollee Walter said.

Walter grew up spending summers at the beach with her father and neighbors.

"I would come here all throughout summer growing up," Walter said. "I would come here with my dad and our neighbors."

Years later, she returned with her own children, hoping to pass along the same memories she made growing up.

In 2024, the City of Loveland closed the swim beach after months of discussions surrounding budget and staffing challenges.

"I was just bummed because there's not a lot of free things to do in the area, especially that have to do with water that are safer for kids," Walter said. "You can go to the rivers and stuff, but those are a little bit more dangerous."

Walter is not alone.

Robin Frahm, who has lived near Lake Loveland for more than three decades, said the beach was a popular community gathering spot.

"We've been here for 32 years," Frahm said. "We love the water."

She remembers the activity the beach brought to the area and says many neighbors continue to ask whether it could someday return.

"We loved seeing it, its activity," Frahm said. "There were ropes where people could swim, there were lifeguards, so it was great. It was sad to see it go."

Many residents have also questioned whether the city could find funding to reopen the beach.

"It just seems like if they could pay the money to bring the rock in, they could pay the money there," Walter said.

Denver7 took those questions directly to Loveland city leaders.

"It wasn't something we took lightly, but faced with a very stark revenue downturn, we had to make some difficult decisions," said Brian Waldes, Loveland's Deputy City Manager and Chief Financial Officer.

According to the city, discussions about the swim beach's future began in the fall of 2023, when officials warned that anticipated budget and staffing constraints could force its closure.

By late 2024, the closure was officially confirmed as part of the city's adopted 2025 budget.

The beach has remained closed since the end of the 2024 season following Labor Day weekend.

City leaders say the decision was part of a broader effort to address a multi-million-dollar annual revenue shortfall following the loss of sales tax revenue from grocery store purchases.

Loveland officials describe the city as a full-service municipality that provides police, fire, parks, library and public works services while operating with less sales tax revenue than many neighboring communities.

"There wasn't going to be an easy way to balance the budget without either risking public safety, which our council and staff were not willing to do, or making changes to service levels that people have become used to and really love here in Loveland," Waldes said.

When Denver7 asked whether the beach could be reconsidered if city revenues improve, Waldes pointed to a growing list of infrastructure needs competing for funding.

"The vast majority of that is going to have to go to capital maintenance, because we're falling behind on our roads," Waldes said. "We have a leaking library roof."

The city also says it explored multiple options to keep the beach open, including partnerships with outside organizations, but liability concerns made those efforts difficult.

"We sought a number of different ways to try to maintain the beach and keep it open, but there are liability issues, as you can imagine," Waldes said.

While the swim beach remains closed, city leaders say Loveland continues to invest in other summer recreation amenities, including the Chilson Recreation Center pool, Winona Outdoor Pool, and free splash pads at Fairgrounds Park and Loveland Sports Park.

The city also offers reduced-fee recreation programs for qualifying residents.

In addition, Loveland residents can check out pass kits through the Loveland Public Library that provide access to Larimer County and Colorado State Parks, offering additional opportunities for water-based recreation throughout the region.

For now, Walter's family is left with memories captured in old photographs and hopes that her children might someday enjoy the beach again.

"Let them swim. Let them have this little cove," Walter said. "We want Lake Loveland to be a part of Loveland."

This story began with a message from a viewer on Peter Choi's Nextdoor post. If you have a story idea or community concern, contact Denver7 Northern Colorado and Eastern Plains reporter Peter Choi at peter.choi@denver7.com.