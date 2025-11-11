Free eviction legal services available as Colorado families grapple with financial uncertainty during shutdown

DENVER — While so many Colorado families change their financial priorities to make sure there's food on the table, other important costs may be put on the back-burner, like important medications or even rent.

Local groups who offer free eviction legal services told Denver7 Monday they are bracing for an increase in need as people make it to their next rent deadline after a month of uncertainty around SNAP benefits.

Attorneys with the Community Economic Defense Project (CEDP) say there has been a line out of their office lately that stretches into the hallway.

"We provide both emergency financial assistance as well as legal support for families that are facing eviction and foreclosure," said CEDP founder Zach Neumann. "All of our services are completely free."

He said they have noticed a difference in the community need ever since the government shut down at the start of last month.

"A really significant chunk of our community is one financial emergency away from being evicted. They don't have savings, they don't have jobs that pay super well, and when you take away the social safety net, the immediate result is more families facing eviction," said Neumann.

According to the Colorado Judicial Branch, there have been 50,473 eviction cases so far in 2025. That is up compared to the 31,538 cases that were closed in 2024.

Of the 2025 cases, 92.03% of the plaintiffs in eviction cases were represented by an attorney. The same can only be said for 17.67% of tenants facing eviction.

Neumann said it doesn't have to be that way.

"Giving someone an attorney is baseline. It says you have the right to show up at court decently and to fight for your rights. Preventing an eviction is a few thousand dollars, it's affordable. It's cheap. It keeps that family in the home. It honors their dignity," Neumann said. "Once they are evicted, emergency room visits go up. Their ability to pay taxes from having employment goes down. The cost of rehousing them in a few months goes up dramatically, and those costs often add up to more than $25,000."

Denver7 has been covering the challenges in the community during the shutdown and is sharing resources throughout our reporting:



CEDP offers a few things to keep in mind if you're at risk for eviction:

Don’t wait, reach out to get help.

Eviction timelines move quickly. Even a few days can make the difference between keeping your home or losing important defenses. If you receive any kind of notice, reach out for support right away. You can contact the CEDP Care Center by live chat, calling, or texting 303-838-1200 (Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m.) to learn what resources and next steps may be available to you. You can also complete an intake form online for eviction legal defense at CED Law online.

Go to your court date even if you think you can’t win.

Showing up gives you a chance to negotiate, ask for more time, present defenses, or raise payment options. Not appearing usually results in an automatic judgment, which can lead to removal and long-term consequences on your record.

Keep every document and communicate in writing.

Save all notices, texts, emails, lease agreements, receipts, and photos. If you speak to your landlord, follow up with a short text or email summarizing what you discussed. Good documentation can be a powerful defense.

Apply for rental assistance.

Programs like TRUA for Denver residents and CERA, the state rental assistance program, can help cover a portion of what you owe. While funding is limited and not guaranteed, applying early can open up options, demonstrate good-faith effort, and sometimes strengthen your case. Be sure to save confirmation emails or screenshots of your application so you have a record of the steps you’ve taken.

"We're happy to help. The Colorado Legal Services Organization can also be really helpful. The Colorado Poverty Law Project is also a great resource," said Neumann.