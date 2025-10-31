Denver pasta chef sparks community push to make more meals as SNAP benefits lapse

DENVER — In Denver’s Sunnyside neighborhood, Sfolglina is making hundreds of pounds of pasta every week.

Owner and operator Jesse Albertini, a chef who started the business in 2020, said she tries to use as many local ingredients as possible.

“It was really about the grains and just highlighting local Colorado flour that really got me started,” she told Denver7 Thursday. “We do a lot of fresh and dry pasta wholesale for restaurants and for farmers' markets. And we do grab-and-go meal kits here at the shop and at farmers' markets as well.”

With the federal government shut down and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits set to run out of funding this weekend, thousands of Coloradans are about to lose a crucial food lifeline.

Now, Albertini is stepping up to help her community. Starting next week, she is planning to offer free take-and-bake meals to those in need and donate to local food banks. She also said she’s partnered with a motel on Colfax Avenue to provide warm meals for people living on the street.

“I don't have a lot of logistics figured out,” she said. “I just know that I can make a lot of pasta, and I can make food that can feed people who need it.”

Albertini shared her plans in an Instagram post this week, which prompted dozens of comments and messages from others across Colorado, with many offering to donate money, food or time to help the cause.

“I’m a little overwhelmed with how many people have reached out and want to help,” she said. “It's really amazing. It's really kind of a little emotional… Almost $1,600 in donations from strangers on Instagram. And so many food purveyors and small businesses are donating meat and mushrooms and sauces.”

One of those donating to help Albertini is Switch Gears Farm in Longmont.

“This is not the first time that she's really stepped up for the community, and it's not going to be the last time,” said Vanita Patel, co-owner of the farm and a friend of Albertini. “Don't really think about the money aspect. If there's a need, we're going to be happy to donate… It's kind of like a no-brainer. There's a need, we have produce.”

Patel said her farm plans to specifically donate vegetables like carrots, turnips and radishes for the meals.

“At the end of the day, I feel like we can't count on the government to supply for the community,” she said. “Let's support the people in our community who are local to us, and then when we're needing support, they'll support us.”

Patel urges those with spare food to donate to local food banks to help meet demand, but those with money to donate to local organizations that can stretch those dollars to buy more food.

Albertini said she’ll keep making the extra meals as long as she can and as long as the donations keep coming.

“I think the local community cares, which is beautiful,” she said. “In a time where it feels like a lot of people don't care, to have this response brings hope and happiness again.”

The governor’s office suggested Coloradans call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website. There is also a list of resources through the Feeding Colorado website, or by email: info@feedingcolorado.org.

Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.