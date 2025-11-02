Finding solutions together: How Denver’s food halls are filling the gap during the shutdown

EDGEWATER, Colo. — As the federal government shutdown stretches into another weekend, millions of Americans are feeling the strain, especially those relying on SNAP benefits to put food on the table.

But here in the Denver metro area, a growing number of local businesses are working to fill the gap themselves.

A tight-knit community comes together

Inside The Tangled Ball, a cozy yarn shop inside Edgewater Public Market, compassion is being woven into every stitch.

“With what’s going on in our world right now, I just felt it was really important that we give back," said owner Marsha Corn.

Denver7

Corn helped launch a new initiative called the Food Hall Food Drive for Food Banks, a community effort to restock local food banks as SNAP benefits are put on hold during the shutdown.

“We’re doing it all, collecting food and money, to help food banks that are struggling right now,” Corn said.

From yarn to action

After Corn pitched the idea, Edgewater Public Market’s general manager Dan Vivacqua ran with it, turning one small business’s idea into a citywide effort.

“Marsha at Tangled Ball came to us,” Vivacqua said. “She asked, ‘Why don’t we partner up with some of the other food halls locally and, as a community, come together and help the less fortunate?’”

Denver7

Within days, six metro Denver food halls joined forces: Edgewater Public Market, Freedom Street Social, Avanti, Denver Central Market, The Golden Mill, and Stanley Marketplace.

Each location has collection boxes set up near main entrances, and some have even added a little friendly competition to inspire donations.

“Let’s make it a friendly competition,” Corn laughed. “Winner gets bragging rights.”

Writing a new chapter on kindness

Just down the hall from the yarn shop, Edgewater Books is also taking part.

“We started carrying children’s books earlier this year,” said store manager Natalie Kerr.

“And our community really shows up for us. We rely on them shopping local, so it’s important for us to show up for them, too.”

Denver7

Kerr says the outpouring of generosity reflects what makes the Edgewater community special.

“We can all appreciate that people need food, especially during the holidays,” Corn added. “The ones who suffer most are children and the elderly.”

A reminder of what community means

As food banks brace for rising demand and families brace for uncertainty, these small businesses hope their efforts remind everyone that local action matters, especially when times get tough.

“It’s a great community here,” Corn said. “And we’re all in this together.”

How to help

Donations of nonperishable food and monetary contributions can be dropped off at any participating metro Denver food hall through the end of November.