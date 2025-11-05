Demand surges at diaper distributions as SNAP recipients face benefit reductions

DENVER — The Trump administration’s decision to partially fund November’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has left families across Colorado bracing their budgets for tough choices.

The federal government will allocate $4.6 billion from an emergency fund to keep SNAP running — a figure that’s only about half the program’s typical monthly cost. Officials have yet to announce when those funds will be available, adding to the uncertainty for families who rely on the program for food and essentials.

That uncertainty is impacting more than just grocery lists. At a recent diaper distribution event hosted by local nonprofit WeeCycle, hundreds of parents lined up seeking help with basic needs like diapers, wipes, and formula.

Nonprofits distributing food and pet supplies typically join WeeCycle at each event. SNAP benefits do not include non-food items like diapers and wipes.

“Sometimes I don’t know if my kids are going to eat the next day,” said Leianna Rojas, a single mother of four who was recently laid off and now works two part-time jobs at $19 an hour.

Each month, Rojas typically receives about $400 in SNAP benefits.

“It’s only $400 a month, and that doesn’t cover the whole month of my four kids I have,” she said. “I still have to put some out of my pocket.”

Even with two jobs and food assistance, Rojas’ paychecks are stretched to feed herself and her children.

Colin Riley, Denver7 Leianna Rojas relies on SNAP to help feed her four children. After a recent layoff, Rojas needed to take two, part-time jobs to quickly make ends meet. She says the $400 SNAP benefit she received, each month, still didn't cover her entire grocery bill.

“It’s stressful. It’s overwhelming,” Rojas told Denver7.

She described relying on rice, beans, and potatoes — meals her mother used to make to stretch a budget. After paying rent, Rojas sometimes has just $20 left.

“So, it was to provide a home for my kids, or to be out and homeless,” she said.

At this WeeCycle distribution, the need was historic for all the wrong reasons.

“The need has surged," said Lindsey Zaback, the nonprofit's development director. "This is the first time we’ve ever seen all 500 pre-registration slots filled for this market."

Zaback said demand has been larger than events held during the pandemic.

“This feels worse. It feels like an even more unprecedented time," Zaback said. "And it’s because we don’t have the government agencies stepping up in terms of grant funding and ARPA funding and things like that to help sustain nonprofits.”

WeeCycle provides diapers, wipes, and formula to families in need — a lifeline as SNAP funding remains uncertain.

“When SNAP benefits are cut or reduced, that's a huge portion of a family's income every month," Zaback said. "They have to find other ways to find funds for things like diapers."

Colin Riley, Denver7 Multiple nonprofits make up each distribution event. They look to connect families with food, diapers, baby formula, hygiene products, and pet supplies.

At a recent distribution event, WeeCycle said it served 1,000 children in two hours — a 65% increase compared to the previous year.

“It helps fill in those gaps so you’re not struggling," said Inna Mitchell, another visitor at the event. "[If] you’re someone who doesn’t get benefits, but you’re someone who needs help.”

Despite the mounting pressure on families and nonprofits, Zaback sees community support as the only viable short-term answer.

“I wish there was a better solution, that there were other entities — including the government — that were able to step up to help sustain nonprofits right now, but it’s not happening,” she said. “We’re just reliant on community members to help get us through these times… to ensure that we can meet the community needs.”

For Rojas, the message to other struggling parents is simple.

“Don’t be scared," she said. "There’s people out there that want to help, and they’re here with warm hearts and loving to help out. Just don’t be scared. We’re all in the same boat at the end of the day.”

WeeCycle is urgently asking for donations of funds, diapers, wipes and formula to help meet the growing need. You can learn more about how to donate through this link.

If you need assistance, WeeCycle has the following upcoming distribution events:

Wednesday, Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (9200 W. 10th Ave., Lakewood, 80215)

Tuesday, Nov. 11 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at La Alma Recreation Center (1325 W. 11th Ave., Denver, 80204) *

Friday, Nov. 14 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lalo Delgado (3201 W. Arizona Ave., Denver, 80219) *

Monday, Nov. 17 — noon to 1 p.m. at Solid Rock CommUnity Food Pantry (3217 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, 80916)

Tuesday, Nov. 18 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St., Denver, 80219) *

Wednesday, Nov. 19 — 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Broomfield Commons Sports Complex (13200 Sheridan Blvd., Broomfield, 80020)

Friday, Nov. 21 — 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Parking Lot H (6000 Victory Way, Commerce City, 80022 )

Saturday, Nov. 22 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at North Middle School (12095 E. Montview Blvd., Aurora 80010) *

Tuesday, Nov. 25 — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 72nd Ave RTD Station (3838 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City, 80022) *

*These markets require a reservation for pickup times. Reservations open 24 hours prior to the market and can be made online.

Coloradans in need of food assistance can check out the following resources:



The governor’s office suggested Coloradans call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website. There is also a list of resources through the Feeding Colorado website, or by email: info@feedingcolorado.org.

Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.