While SNAP benefits are on hold, help is not: Denver7 Gives steps up for Colorado families

DENVER — Thousands of Coloradans are now facing a new challenge with their SNAP (food assistance) benefits temporarily on hold. But while those benefits are paused, community support is going strong.

Through Denver7 Gives, viewers across Colorado are stepping up to help families keep food on the table.

“Every aisle feels like a math problem”

For single mom Heather Behm, grocery shopping has become a careful calculation.

“Food is very expensive right now,” she said. “Spending $300 to $500 a month – it goes really quickly.”

Like millions of other Americans, Heather is doing everything she can to stretch every dollar while her benefits are paused.

“It’s beyond frustrating,” she told Denver7. “We can’t even focus on the holidays or Thanksgiving right now. We’re just trying to get by with what the kids need for lunches and dinner.”

Making ends meet without SNAP

We first met Heather about a week and a half ago at a food pantry in Lakewood.

“My daughter loves fresh fruit and vegetables,” she said then. “Not having that is definitely impacting my household.”

Since that day, her situation has only grown more difficult. With her SNAP benefits frozen, Heather is focused on careful planning and smart shopping.

“I make a list and just make sure I’ve got everything I need,” she said. “You can’t go wrong with Lunchables for the kids,” she added with a laugh.

Denver7 Gives viewers step in

To make one grocery trip a little easier, Denver7 Gives, with the help of generous viewers, partnered with Walmart in Green Valley Ranch to cover Heather’s grocery bill.

As she loaded her cart with essentials, Heather couldn’t hold back her gratitude.

“I’m just so grateful,” she said. “Thank you so much. This is so sweet, I’m going to cry.”

While SNAP benefits are on hold, help isn't: Denver7 Gives steps up for families

Hope for what’s next

Heather, like so many others, is hopeful lawmakers will resolve the issue soon.

“Fingers crossed, hopefully before Christmas they’ll come to a decision,” she said.

For now, while government help is on hold, the community is stepping up to fill the gap.

Because in Colorado, as Denver7 Gives has proven time and time again, help is never on hold.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌