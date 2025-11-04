Denver7 Gives donations help families impacted by government shutdown

DENVER — As federal food benefits remain in limbo amid the government shutdown, families are doing what they can to put food on the table.

Community resources like the Food Bank of the Rockies have seen unprecedented need.

"This is a challenge we've never faced before," said Joanna Wise with the Food Bank of the Rockies. "What makes this so unique is that food banks had already been responding to the greatest level of need in over a decade, and what we're seeing is that a lot of people who are reaching out for help are reaching out for the very first time."

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans are impacted by the pause in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), including Deborah Parsons.

"I've done resources that I can. I've saved things back in the pantry," Parsons told Denver7.



What is SNAP? Denver7 breaks down the federal aid program

What is SNAP? Denver7 breaks down federal aid program

Parsons has been retired for the last 15 years. Her fixed income was pushed to the limits when she recently became the guardian of one of her grandnephews.

"I promised my sister, who passed away, that I'd take care of her grandson," she said. "He's got me and I've got him."

Over the last few weeks, generous Denver7 viewers have donated to Denver7 Gives to help families dealing with food insecurity during the government shutdown and community organizations that are stepping up. On Monday, Denver7 put some of those dollars to good use by taking Parsons grocery shopping for her and her family.

"My heart is really full, you could have chosen somebody else, you know, and I just pray that I have expressed myself so that A) someone will understand me and that B) kindness, it's a gift, and if I can pass it on, I would love to pass it on," she said.

Denver7 Pictured: Denver7's Danielle Kreutter walking with Deborah Parsons

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

To donate to this campaign or choose another to support, use the secure form below.

Want more stories of hope and ways to help in your inbox? Sign up to get the weekly Denver7 Gives Email Newsletter 💌