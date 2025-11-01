Denver mom turns backyard into emergency food pantry on Halloween amid SNAP benefit uncertainty

DENVER — A Denver woman turned her backyard into an emergency food pantry on Halloween, hoping to fill a need while federal food assistance remains uncertain.

Joanna Rosa-Saenz organized the grassroots food drive after hearing about food insecurity in her northwest Denver neighborhood.

"We live in America. We shouldn't be hungry, we shouldn't be hungry," said Rosa-Saenz. "And I don't want anyone on my block to be hungry."

Denver7 Donations starting to pile up in Joanna Rosa-Saenz's backyard.

Federal judges in two separate cases ruled Friday that the Trump administration cannot suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown.

The Massachusetts ruling came after about two dozen states sued the federal government, arguing the Agriculture Department’s plan to halt all SNAP payments starting Nov. 1 would unlawfully cut off aid to millions of low-income families.

The Agriculture Department had argued it could not legally tap contingency funds to keep the program running. But the judge disagreed and ordered the agency to report back by Monday on how it will fund benefits. Under the ruling, payments could still be temporarily reduced depending on available funds.

Around the same time, the Massachusetts decision was issued, a federal judge in Rhode Island delivered a similar ruling from the bench. That case was brought by cities and nonprofit groups, and the court likewise found the administration must use available funds to continue providing benefits.

President Donald Trump indicated his administration would comply with the rulings, but accused the courts of issuing conflicting opinions and is seeking more clarity on how SNAP should be funded.

National Politics Judges say Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown Scripps News Group

Despite the rulings, it's unclear when and how much assistance will be given out for the month of November.

With the need still there, Rosa-Saenz opened her backyard to the public Friday afternoon and asked the community to drop off canned goods while trick-or-treating.

The emergency food pantry now holds essential items like canned and dry goods, personal hygiene products and baby items.

Denver7 Joanna Rosa-Saenz organizing donations in her Denver backyard.

Rosa-Saenz, a single mother of three, told Denver7 she understands the challenges many families are facing today because she is a former SNAP recipient.

"I remember having to stand in line for a food box, things like that," Rosa-Saenz said.

But to get the food drive up and running, Rosa-Saenz knew she needed help. Several nonprofits joined the effort, including Lacy McDonald, executive director of Outer Haven, a nonprofit working to reduce youth inequities.

Denver7 Pictured: Lacy McDonald, executive director of Outer Haven.

"One phone call can turn into this," said McDonald. "And this is just a little snippet, so think what we could do together as a whole city."

Before trick-or-treating started Friday night, more than 900 pounds of food had been collected for Rosa-Saenz's backyard.

"That's what community is," she said. "Community is stepping up, working together and really making unity in the community."

Scripps News Group contributed to this report.

If you would like to donate, below is a list of donation locations:

4229 Irving St. in Denver.

Open from Nov 1 through Nov. 10 Donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily

5123 Chase St. in Denver

Open from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 Please place donations at the end of the driveway

Moonflower Coffee, located at 4200 W Colfax Ave. in Denver

Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily



These are the most needed items: