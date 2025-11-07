Coloradans react to federal judge's ruling to fully fund SNAP benefits by Friday

DENVER — More than 600,000 Coloradans are waiting to learn when their food assistance will return after a federal judge ruled SNAP benefits must be fully funded by Friday.

The order issued Thursday requires that full funding be delivered to states no later than Friday, Nov. 7, from additional money held in reserve by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Trump administration immediately appealed that order and earlier court decisions that required it to make at least partial payments to the SNAP program.

While the back-and-forth plays out in court, many people right here in Colorado are left wondering where their next meal will come from.

Denver7 met Annie Newton outside of a Lakewood food pantry Thursday.

Pictured: Annie Newton and her son speaking with Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio outside a Lakewood food pantry.

"I've gone three days without eating, and that's the first time," said Newton. "Like, it's not usual for me."

Newton said she isn't confident that food benefits will return soon following the federal court ruling.

"I'm a little, yeah, cautiously optimistic, because it's been changing so much," Newton said.

While families wait in limbo, food banks across Colorado are trying to fill the growing need.

Community Food Share in Louisville has seen demand spike by 20% during the crisis.

Community Food Share in Louisville

"Our network is really built for situations like this," said executive director of Feeding Colorado Mandy Nuku.

Even if SNAP benefits are fully funded by Friday, food banks expect to continue seeing increased demand.

Nuku said it normally takes five to 10 days for benefit cards to be loaded.

Pictured: Mandy Nuku, executive director at Feeding Colorado

"It's incredibly challenging, just because (of) the different information, you know?" Nuku said. "You prepare for one circumstance and then something happens the next day, as we're seeing with SNAP being partially funded, potentially fully funded as early as tomorrow."

Denver7 reached out to Colorado's Department of Human Services (CDHS) to find out when EBT cards will be reloaded.

A spokesperson said, in part, "CDHS is currently waiting for additional guidance, and is working to ensure it can issue SNAP payments as rapidly as possible."

Read the full statement from CDHS below:

Earlier today, a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the Trump administration to release full funding for November food assistance by Friday. CDHS is currently waiting for additional guidance, and is working to ensure it can issue SNAP payments as rapidly as possible. - Haysel Hernandez, Deputy Director of Communications at CDHS

For Newton, getting benefits back would mean everything.

"Christmas, Christmas for me," she said. "That I know we can go and buy what we need to be healthy, because food is medicine."

