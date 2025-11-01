Coloradans using Facebook groups to help neighbors ahead of SNAP benefit freeze

DENVER — With hundreds of thousands of Coloradans set to lose their food benefits on Saturday, recipients are turning to online groups for help.

In recent days, Denverites have started a "grocery buddy" movement on Facebook groups to help neighbors get through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding freeze.

“Someone says that they're looking for a grocery buddy that they can afford to take on, one family for the next month or however long,” explained Artemis Ravencroft, one of the admins for the Buy Nothing Denver Metro Facebook group.

The group, which is 46,000 members strong, quickly embraced the grocery buddy idea. Members have gone shopping together or given gift cards from local supermarkets.

Food Northern Colorado business owners rally to feed families hit by SNAP freeze Adria Iraheta

Ava Henrickson was scrolling on social media earlier this week when a grocery buddy post caught her eye. For her, the opportunity to pay it forward hit close to home.

“I raised my kids by myself for 20 years, and I had to use SNAP benefits,” she said. “I know how expensive groceries are, and they're even worse now, and so I just wanted to help a single mom who I know can use the help.”

Henrickson connected with a fellow single mom through the group.

“I'm actually gonna buy a gift card tomorrow and deliver it to her house,” she said.

National Politics Judges say Trump administration can’t suspend SNAP benefits during shutdown Scripps News Group

Relief could come soon for the 600,000 Coloradans who rely on SNAP.

Federal judges in two separate cases ruled Friday that the Trump administration cannot suspend Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown.

The Massachusetts ruling came after about two dozen states — including Colorado — sued the federal government, arguing the Agriculture Department’s plan to halt all SNAP payments starting Nov. 1 would unlawfully cut off aid to millions of low-income families.

The Agriculture Department had argued it could not legally tap contingency funds to keep the program running. But the judge disagreed and ordered the agency to report back by Monday on how it will fund benefits. Under the ruling, payments could still be temporarily reduced depending on available funds.

Around the same time, the Massachusetts decision was issued, a federal judge in Rhode Island delivered a similar ruling from the bench. That case was brought by cities and nonprofit groups, and the court likewise found the administration must use available funds to continue providing benefits.

It's not immediately clear how soon the judges' decisions will take effect, but food banks tell Denver7 the people they serve will still feel an effect.

“Even if this ruling holds up, SNAP recipients may not see that money for at least a week or a week and a half, depending on how the judge's ruling works,” explained Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer for Food Bank of the Rockies.

Denver Denver pasta chef sparks community push to make more meals amid SNAP lapse Ryan Fish

Food Bank of the Rockies ordered an extra 30 truckloads of food for November to help meet the increased need.

“We're going to do our best to meet this moment. But again, there might be a gap that even we can't fill right now,” said Desai.

That’s where the power of community comes in to help to fill that gap.

“It really makes me happy seeing everyone come together and help each other,” said Ravencroft.

“I think, you know, the people who are able to step up are stepping up. And I think that's just another example of Denver being so awesome,” added Henrickson.

Coloradans in need of food assistance can check out the following resources:



The governor’s office suggested Coloradans call 211 or (866) 760-5489 or visit the 211 Colorado website. There is also a list of resources through the Feeding Colorado website, or by email: info@feedingcolorado.org.

Those looking for the most up-to-date information should click here.

The Scripps News Group contributed to this report.

