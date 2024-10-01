Troubled property owner CBZ Management has history of citations across Denver metro properties

DENVER — A troubled property management company that claimed Venezuelan gang activity prevented them from caring for their Aurora properties has a history of citations at their other Denver metro properties.

For months, several Aurora apartment complexes have been in the national spotlight following allegations that they had been "taken over" by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. CBZ Management, which owns the impacted complexes, has perpetuated those claims.

CBZ Management claims gang members prevented them from making repairs at their Aurora properties, saying it was too dangerous for their employees to be on site.

“Because we care for the safety of our tenants, and other members of the community, what we will say is, that the issue of Tren de Aragua taking over properties and communities in Aurora means that we are not able to be present on this property, or any of our other properties in similar situations, also being impacted by gang presence,” an investor for the properties said in a statement to Denver7 in August. “It is irresponsible to categorize this act of organized terror as the result of code violations when it is understood by several local and federal agencies that this gang has overtaken several apartment complexes in the area.”

However, code enforcement and inspection records dating back to 2020 show numerous violations prior to an influx of Venezuelan immigrants in the Denver metro, including mice infestations, ceiling damage, and dozens of unlawful vehicles parked in the parking lot. Aurora city officials say property owners failed to address and resolve most of these issues.

Watch our previous coverage in the video player below:

Aurora police deem two apartment complexes 'criminal nuisances,' threaten closure

CBZ owns nine properties in the Denver metro area — four in Aurora, three in Denver and two in Edgewater:



The Jewell in Denver

William Penn in Denver

Courtyard on Vine in Denver

Edge of Lowry in Aurora

Aspen Grove in Aurora

200 Columbia in Aurora

Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora

Squire Apartment in Edgewater

Duchess Apartments in Edgewater

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has accused CBZ Management of being “slumlords.” The City of Aurora closed its Aspen Grove property in August due to numerous code violations. Last month, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain deemed the Edge of Lowry and 200 Columbia properties "criminal nuisances" and threatened closure if violations were not addressed.

Tenants at the Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora have called on the property owners and the city to address their poor living conditions.

"I ask you to please listen to us. Listen to our stories as renters. Listen to those of us who are impacted," said Whispering Pines tenant Isamar Vilacha during a press conference. "Listen to us. We are responsible people and we want a solution."

Inspection records show Whispering Pines tenants have dealt with issues like busted doorways and crumbling balconies for some time. The property has been cited for having broken heaters and scattered trash.

In separate letters to the Edge of Lowry and 200 Columbia, Chief Chamberlain noted an "extensive criminal call history" and a lack of property management presence. Between the two properties, Chamberlain noted 51 calls for service between Sept. 4, 2023 and Aug. 19.

Problems at CBZ Management properties seem to extend beyond the city of Aurora.

Danica Lee, director of the public health investigations division with Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE), said her team has spent years investigating complaints filed at CBZ Management's three Denver properties — The Jewell, William Penn and Courtyard on Vine.

"With CBZ Management, we have quite a few violations, including outstanding violations," Lee said.

City of Aurora Pictured: A broken door at Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora, owned by CBZ Management

DDPHE investigated 13 complaints that were filed against The Jewell in 2023. Three citations were issued, and the property owner was fined a total of $1,729. So far this year, DDPHE has investigated seven complaints and issued one citation with a fine of $250. The department confirmed there is one active case at The Jewell related to "unsafe living conditions."

"We've seen that the management company and the ownership do not follow through on correcting issues as quickly as they should," Lee said. "They also aren't as proactive in maintaining the property in good condition."

At the Courtyard on Vine, DDPHE investigated eight complaints and issued two citations, resulting in a fine total of $750.

The department has investigated three complaints at the Courtyard on Vine so far this year. DDPHE said inspections documented mold, a lack of hot water and sanitation concerns.

"We've gone out there, we found violations. We've issued orders to correct, and those orders are still outstanding," Lee said.

City of Aurora Pictured: A broken door at Whispering Pines Apartments in Aurora, owned by CBZ Management

In 2023, DDPHE investigated five complaints at CBZ Management's third Denver property, William Penn. One case remains active, according to the department.

So far this year, the department has investigated seven complaints at the property, and two cases remain active. The cases involve trash, water intrusion, pests and an unsecured door, according to DDPHE. Those violations have yet to be addressed.

DDPHE has issued 12 citations to the William Penn property so far this year, totaling $44,249 in fines.

"When we get to this level of fines, certainly it raises red flags for us, and we are trying to find ways of increasing the pressure," said Lee.

None of the fines at the three Denver properties have been paid, and most have been sent to collections, according to DDPHE. Since the fines at William Penn are so high, the City of Denver is considering going a step further.

"We do use liens if there are a number of fines that remain unpaid past their due date," Lee said. "That is the case here, and it's just one more tool that we have to hopefully motivate property ownership and property managers to correct violations quickly."

Denver7 Pictured: A broken door at the William Penn complex in Denver, owned by CBZ Management

The city can file criminal charges against property owners if violations are not addressed.

"In this case, we anticipate there will be criminal charges likely filed," said Lee. "We're working with the city attorney's office to evaluate that."

William Penn resident Kiara Williams believes more can be done to make the complex better.

"I mean, they could do a way better job because it's kind of run down in there," she said. "I think they could do the windows, redo the windows better."

Though she wants improved living conditions, Williams said her priority is keeping a roof over her head.

Denver7 reached out to CBZ Management for comment regarding its Denver properties but has not heard back as of the publication of this article.