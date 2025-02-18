Troubled Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora shuts down as advocates claim city mishandled process

AURORA, Colo. — Advocates for dozens of tenants who were forced to move out of the Edge of Lowry apartments in Aurora after a series of incidents at the complex over the past several months claimed Tuesday the city mishandled the closure of the property, and called for better protections for tenants as the saga over safety concerns at the dilapidated building officially came to a close earlier in the day.

The Edge of Lowry apartments gained widespread national media attention last year after a viral video of armed men in its hallways fueled claims of a gang take over at that complex and several others in the City of Aurora. The widely publicized incident became a talking point for conservatives and President Donald Trump, who used the city as a poster child of the dangers of illegal immigration during the campaign trial last year.

Speaking outside the complex Tuesday, V. Reeves, an organizer for Housekeys Action Network Denver (HAND), said that while it was worth celebrating that 24 families at the complex were relocated elsewhere, "we found we were working against the institutions of the city and a court system, which gave power to bodies that abused the tenants further in their most desperate time of need."

"Community stepped up when government failed"

Claiming the city abused its power during the closure process, Reeves further claimed organizers from both HAND and The Redress Movement were continuously threatened with trespassing as they tried to advocate for the tenants — many of them undocumented non-English speakers.

"Where there should have been collaboration, after we asked for meetings and open communication, there was secrecy and manipulation," Reeves said. "Any success in relocating families to somewhere safe is owed to local community organizations and caring community members who stepped up when government failed."

Instead of using funds to make living conditions at the building appropriate for tenants, Reeves claimed, the city "put millions into expensive solar panel-powered high tech surveillance over people who can't even turn the lights on" and introduced 24/7 armed, off-duty police security to patrol the units.

Those measures were taken by the city after Aurora police took 16 suspected Venezuelan gang members into custody for their alleged involvement in a violent home invasion and kidnapping at the complex in mid-December.

About a month after that high-profile incident, the apartment's owners and the city reached a deal to close the complex for a year while the city repaired the myriad issues plaguing the building.

A few days after that deal was reached, city officials started posting closure notices, informing tenants that they had to vacate their units by Feb. 18. Anyone who remained at the complex past that date was warned they would be arrested for trespassing.

In an effort to help the tenants find housing, the City of Aurora hired Property Solutions as a temporary administrator of the Dallas Street and E. 12th Ave. property, and said it would connect tenants with relocation resources.

But Reeves claimed during Tuesday's news conference that Property Solutions failed to respond to tenants' request for assistance for weeks, only "to tell some individuals that all that they would receive was a ticket out of town."

It was only in the last week prior to the closure of the complex that Property Solutions allegedly began offering checks and cash to the most vulnerable residents, and any family "who attempted to return to receive this assistance before it was being offered were threatened with arrest and detainment," Reeves claimed.

Denver7 has reached out to the city of Aurora for comment. This story will be updated once we hear back.

Legislation to protect tenants being debated

The closure of the Edge of Lowry apartment complex, which was turned over to a receiver to stop a yearslong battle to bring the troubled complex into compliance with the city's safe-housing codes, has now spurred advocates to take action in the Colorado legislature.

Speaking outside the complex Tuesday, Jon Marcantoni, with The Redress Movement, said that while they are in support of receiverships, "what you end up seeing is... that without protections for these tenants, the receivers almost in ... speedy fashion evict these residents."

"What we have seen with receiverships is a lot of promise that almost immediately goes up in smoke, because the tenants do not have their rights respected and there's no protections for them," Marcantoni said.

He said The Redress Movement and a coalition of other organizations are in favor of a receivership bill that is being debated in the coming weeks at the State House.

"This (bill) is going to be very important in protecting communities that are at risk, communities that are being exploited, communities that are being intimated."

Calling the last six months "heartbreaking" due to how the events at the Edge of Lowry apartments were portrayed in both local and national media news outlets, Marcantoni said that was only a very minor part of what was going on at the troubled complex.

"Sure, there were some bad actors in this building, of course — there's bad actors in every building," he said. "The vast majority, I would say 99%, were just hard-working individuals and families... and they had to be dehumanized in the press before anyone decided to step in to put a halt to CBZ's practices that they have been dealing with for years. The City of Aurora did nothing — they only did something when it got on Fox News. And that is a big problem."

An apartment complex marred in controversy

The issues at the complex became widely publicized after the Aug. 18, 2024, recording spread through social media, with conservative-leaning accounts claiming the city had been taken over by the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua (TdA).

Shortly after that recording went viral, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman appeared on Fox News claiming the gang had taken over two apartment buildings. He would later walk back those claims in an Sep. 3 interview with Denver7.

Later that month, the Aurora Police Department deemed two apartment complexes — the Edge of Lowry and 200 Columbia — "criminal nuisances" and threatened closure over safety concerns that included "crime and deterioration."

The company that owns Edge of Lowry — CBZ Management — claimed gang members prevented them from making repairs at their Aurora properties, saying it was too dangerous for their employees to be on site.

Code enforcement and inspection records dating back to 2020, however, show numerous violations prior to an influx of Venezuelan immigrants in the Denver metro, including mice infestations, ceiling damage, and dozens of unlawful vehicles parked in the parking lot.

In early December, CBZ Management and the city of Aurora agreed to close the Edge of Lowry apartment complex for safety reasons and repairs.

A few days later, those safety concerns would come to a head after 16 suspected gang members were taken into custody following a violent home invasion and kidnapping at the complex on Dec. 17.

By Jan. 10, the situation at the complex reached such a “breaking point” that the city sought an emergency closure of the troubled apartments, claiming the property presented "an immediate threat to public safety and welfare."

A judge sided with the city three days later, and granted an emergency order "to allow the city to begin the temporary closure process at the properties," said City of Aurora spokesperson Ryan Luby in an email to Denver7.

Exact details about the closure were not known at the time, but city officials said they were working on relocation assistance for the people living in 60 units that would be impacted by the order.

The City of Aurora then hired a temporary administrator to assess the property at Dallas Street and E. 12th Ave. and connect tenants with relocation resources.

Ryan Luby, deputy director of the communications and marketing department for the city, told Denver7 on Monday that the last remaining residents had moved out over the weekend after the administrator informed him that the remaining residents had "a place to go."

Advocacy groups who are assisting tenants with relocation resources told Denver7 Monday they raised more than $26,000 to help relocate a total of 28 families — 24 at the Edge of Lowry and four others at other formerly CBZ managed properties.

"These families have been through enough pain, and they deserve safe, dignified housing for themselves and their children," Reeves said.

