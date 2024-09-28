Aurora police deem two apartment complexes 'criminal nuisances,' threaten closure

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department deemed two apartment complexes — the Edge of Lowry and 200 Columbia — "criminal nuisances" and threatened closure over safety concerns that reportedly include "crime and deterioration."

The two complexes are part of a group of Aurora apartment complexes that have been thrust into the national spotlight following claims of a "takeover" by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. CBZ Management, which owns the Edge of Lowry, 200 Columbia and other impacted complexes, has perpetuated those claims.

CBZ Management claims gang members prevented them from making repairs at their Aurora properties, saying it was too dangerous for their employees to be on site.

“Because we care for the safety of our tenants, and other members of the community, what we will say is, that the issue of Tren de Aragua taking over properties and communities in Aurora means that we are not able to be present on this property, or any of our other properties in similar situations, also being impacted by gang presence,” an investor for the properties said in a statement to Denver7 in August. “It is irresponsible to categorize this act of organized terror as the result of code violations when it is understood by several local and federal agencies that this gang has overtaken several apartment complexes in the area.”

However, code enforcement and inspection records dating back to 2020 show numerous violations prior to an influx of Venezuelan immigrants in the Denver metro, including mice infestations, ceiling damage, and dozens of unlawful vehicles parked in the parking lot. Aurora city officials say property owners failed to address and resolve most of these issues.

In a letter written on Sept. 20, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain noted an "extensive criminal call history" for the Edge of Lowry complex, including reports of aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and menacing. The police chief highlighted nine calls for service between May 18 and August 18.

The Edge of Lowry received heightened attention after a video recorded inside the complex went viral on social media. A neighboring doorbell camera captured six men arriving at and eventually entering an apartment at the complex. One man was armed with a long rifle, while others appeared to be carrying handguns.

The surveillance video was recorded on Aug. 18, roughly 10 minutes before 25-year-old Oswaldo Jose Dabion Araujo was shot at the complex. He later died from his injuries.

Chamberlain said conditions at the Edge of Lowry have "continued to deteriorate and [present] significant habitability concerns." He notes that there is "no property management company present at this property and ownership has no plans to replace on-site property management services."

In a separate letter to the 200 Columbia complex, Chamberlain highlighted 10 calls for service between Oct. 22, 2023, and Aug. 19. The calls for service include reports of shots fired, aggravated assault and murder.

Chamberlain said officers went to 200 Columbia on Aug. 15 and noted "significant trash accumulation, leaking pipes, broken windows, unlawful vehicles and other public safety concerns." He also cited a lack of property management presence.

Between the two properties, Chamberlain noted 51 calls for service between Sept. 4, 2023 and Aug. 19.

Chamberlain said if current conditions at both properties continue, he will "authorize a civil proceeding seeking closure of the structure as well as the imposition of civil penalties against you, as the owner of the Property." Proceedings would begin in Aurora Municipal Court "no sooner than ten (10) days after service of this notice."

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has accused CBZ Management of being “slumlords.” The City of Aurora closed one of its properties, Aspen Grove, in August due to numerous code violations. Tenants at another CBZ Management property, Whispering Pines, held a press conference on Thursday, calling on property owners and the city to address their poor living conditions.

The alleged issues extend behind the Aurora properties. Erica Pimental, who lives at a CBZ Management property in Edgewater, said she's experiencing similar issues seen at 200 Columbia and the Edge of Lowry.

"I've had mice for months now, and probably close to 30 of them that I've caught in traps," Pimental said. "Recently a broken floor heater, old heater on the floor. The pipe broke. They're still not done repairing it."

She's lived at the Squire for four years, enduring slow or no maintenance repairs during her time there.

"Just nothing ever happens," she said. "There's never nobody here. Nobody cares."

The letters concerning the two Aurora apartment complexes echo that message, saying "code enforcement has issued numerous notices of violation at each address" and the "violations cited have not yet been addressed" with "conditions remaining non-compliant."

"Can't get a hold of maintenance. Can't get a hold of the owners," Pimental said. "Never get any straight answers. You know, communication is very hard to get anything."

The letters "encourage" CBZ Management to "take quick and immediate steps to address this criminal nuisance to avoid any court action."

Denver7 reached out to CBZ Management for a statement but did not hear back as of the publication of this article.