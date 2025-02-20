Aurora police chief calls closure of troubled Aurora complex 'turning point' in city's fight against crime

AURORA, Colo. — One day after the troubled Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora closed, the city's police chief called the moment a "turning point" in Aurora's fight against crime.

Chief Todd Chamberlain spoke with members of the media inside one of the apartment complex's units Wednesday, where he showcased broken appliances, damaged electrical cables, and even roaches, all things tenants who once called the complex home dealt with.

"That's why I felt it was important to have this discussion here, to try to bring some clarity and try to bring some reality to what this situation has been for the city of Aurora and, more importantly, what it has been to individuals who have had to suffer here in this particular location and the other locations down the way," the chief said. "I have not seen anything as despicable and as mismanaged and as crime-ridden as what we are contending with right here in this complex."

During the press conference, Chief Chamberlain outlined the steps necessary for the complex's closure, from the criminal nuisance letters he signed to the emergency court order for closure granted by an Aurora judge last month.

"Why the steps, why the intervention, why the prevention, why the court actions were necessary to bring calm to an incredibly bad, bad situation," the chief said.

The chief said a myriad of issues have plagued the complex for months.

"This wasn't a singular event that caused the problems in this location, or in this venue, or for a large part in this entire community," he said.

He placed the blame on an "uncoordinated influx of migrants," many of whom he said were "seeking safety and opportunity, but instead became victims of a predatory criminal element."

However, he also pointed to the management company, CBZ Management, and the presence of Tren De Aragua gang members as factors in the crisis.

CBZ Management owns eight other properties in the Denver metro area and has a history of citations and code violations. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has accused CBZ Management of being “slumlords.”

"Another aspect that happened that kind of related to why this discussion is occurring today, and why are we here again, is the Venezuelan gang TdA," the chief said. "They took control of many parts of this complex without question. They created a climate of fear and of lawlessness."

Advocates' criticism regarding the relocation of families who once called the Edge of Lowry home was also discussed on Wednesday.

"When you hear people say, 'Oh, it was a hurry-up thing.' There was no planning to it. There was no preparation to it,' that is a complete falsehood," Chief Chamberlain added.

Some, like Nate Kassa, an organizer with the East Colfax Community Collective, believe that while the city was more proactive in closing the Edge of Lowry complex than the Nome Street complex, which closed last year, they worry it wasn't enough.

"There were a lot of people who slipped through the cracks in the city," Kassa said.

"I hope the people in this community feel much safer right now," he said. "We are not going to just button this up and then walk away and leave it. There is going to be security that is here."