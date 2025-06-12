Aurora court issues arrest warrant for CBZ Management owner after hearing no-show

The Aurora Municipal Court slapped an owner of CBZ Management with warrants for his arrest Wednesday after he failed to attend a code violations hearing related to the condition of apartments that have drawn national attention.

Zev Baumgarten, who controls the property management company alongside his New York-based brother Shmaryahu Baumgarten, neglected to appear for a hearing about his city code violation charges, according to Aurora city spokesperson Joe Rubino.

Rubino said bench warrants were issued in each of the seven cases, and bond was set at $2,000 — cash or survey — but will convert to personal recognizance bonds, or signature bonds, if Baumgarten turns himself in.

CBZ Management has made headlines for the poor living conditions at several of its properties across the Denver area. That includes the Edge of Lowry apartments — the scene of last year’s viral video of armed men roaming its halls that sparked allegations of a gang takeover in Aurora by President Donald Trump.

This isn't the first warrant that Baumgarten has been issued in metro Denver. In March, a Denver judge also hit him with an arrest warrant after he didn't show for a disposition hearing about the William Penn Apartments. That complex was shuttered in January after city officials sued to close it down due to its untenable conditions.

