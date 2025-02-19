'A big difference': Former tenants of infamous Aurora apartments find new home after building's closure

AURORA, Colo. — A troubling chapter has come to a close for residents at an embattled apartment complex in Aurora.

The Edge of Lowry complex was officially shut down on Tuesday morning.

The apartments gained national attention in August after a viral video showed armed men in its hallways with claims of gang takeover, making it a political talking point.

Federal agents raided the complex earlier this month, among several others in the metro.

Tuesday morning, advocates slammed the city's handling of the closure and demanded stronger protections for tenants in unlivable conditions.

Following the closure, Denver7 caught up with a family that had lived at the Edge of Lowry for two years.

Yamid Weimar Rey and Jeniffer Moreno said they're starting fresh in a new apartment with their 12-year-old daughter.

"There's a lot of tranquility — a lot of peace," Rey told Denver7 in Spanish. “I’m very happy that we finally have a stable place."

Denver7 has followed the family's struggle at the notorious apartment building for months.

Denver7

In August, Moreno shared disturbing photos of her apartment, showing roaches on the cooktop, holes in the wall, and deteriorating conditions.

Then, weeks later, her building would be at the center of a national controversy surrounding Venezuelan gang takeovers.

Months later, in early February, Denver7 was on a FaceTime call with the family as ICE raided their apartment.

“We started with problems there since the beginning," Moreno said in Spanish.

The family tells Denver7 they're now breathing a sigh of relief in their new place after the Edge of Lowry shut down.