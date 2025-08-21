Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6 people die in 'dairy accident' in Weld County; Denver7 has crew headed to the scene

Few details have been shared publicly, but Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.
Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six people died in a "dairy accident" in Weld County on Wednesday, according to the Southeast Weld Fire Protection District.

The department said its crews were dispatched to the 32000 block of Weld County Road 18 around 6 p.m. after learning about a "confined space rescue." Details about that space were not immediately available.

Map of location where six died at Weld County dairy_Aug 21 2025

When they arrived, crews entered that confined space to try and rescue the individuals. However, they found six deceased individuals, whose bodies were recovered.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration told Denver7 it is investigating this incident.

No other details have been shared publicly, but Denver7 is working to learn more. We have a crew headed to the scene.

