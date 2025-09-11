Identity of Evergreen High School shooter confirmed by two high-ranking sources | Denver7 Investigates

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Two high-ranking sources close to the Evergreen High School shooting investigation have identified the shooter to Denver7 Investigates.

That juvenile has been identified as Desmond Holly, Denver7 Investigates' Chief Tony Kovaleski learned Thursday morning. Holly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Two other students were transported to a hospital following the shooting. One of them is still at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital and is in critical condition. The other was taken to another facility and is expected to recover.

We learned more about how the hospital had prepped for situations like this from the hospital's trauma medical director Dr. Brian Blackwood, who spoke to Denver7 early Thursday morning.

Denver7 Investigates was the only crew on-scene as law enforcement searched the Holly family home in a remote, gated community several miles from the high school on Wednesday. We saw nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles enter the property, and what appeared to be officers taking photos and collecting evidence inside.

Sources also told Denver7 Investigates that law enforcement was looking into Holly’s school locker and personal vehicle Wednesday evening.

Denver7 Investigates also uncovered a social media account appearing to belong to Holly's father, which had posted photos of the house that matched photos from where the search warrant was executed.

Jeffco Public School classes are canceled on Thursday. Classes at Evergreen High School are canceled for the rest of the week.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Refresh for updates.