CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital had minutes to prepare for students hurt in Evergreen High School shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Staff at CommonSpirit St. Anthony Hospital had about 5 to 10 minutes to prepare for incoming students who were hurt in the Evergreen High School shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the hospital's trauma medical director Dr. Brian Blackwood.

St. Anthony is the closest level-one trauma center to Evergreen High School. Just a couple weeks ago, the hospital said staff trained for a shooting like this.

"We did a large active shooter drill where we had multiple double digit patients theoretically present themselves. And it's a way of practicing the stress that the hospital would go from normal daily life to all sudden, a lot of patients are coming in very quickly," Dr. Blackwood said.

One student hurt in Wednesday's school shooting remains hospitalized at St. Anthony in critical condition Thursday morning, according to Dr. Blackwood. Another student was taken to another facility and is expected to recover. The shooter died at the hospital late Wednesday night.

"When there's minors involved, there's gonna be different emotions involved. But our staff trains really well to take care of patients, no matter what the occasion, so I felt like we were really well prepared for this," Dr. Blackwood said.

He couldn't provide any specific details about the condition of each patient and their injuries.



Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jacki Kelley said Wednesday that a fourth person may have been transported to a hospital from the Evergreen area in connection with the shooting. She did not have additional details regarding their injuries.

