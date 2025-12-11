Pedestrian hit and killed by driver in Lakewood on Thursday morning

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on S. Kipling Parkway south of W. Jewell Ave. Thursday morning, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the crash investigation, Lakewood police said.

The crash happened around 6:13 a.m. Thursday. All of southbound S. Kipling Parkway is shut down at W. Jewel Avenue, and likely will be for some time, according to Lakewood police.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommends drivers use Garrison Street or Wadsworth Boulevard to get around the road closures.

Denver7 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.