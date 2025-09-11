Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Law enforcement conducts search of Evergreen High School shooter's home | Denver7 Investigates

Denver7 Investigates obtained the suspected shooter's address through sources and took exclusive video of the search Wednesday evening
Denver7 Investigates confirmed and witnessed law enforcement agencies conducting a search of the suspected shooter’s home in Evergreen on Wednesday evening.
EVERGREEN, Colo. — Denver7 Investigates confirmed and witnessed law enforcement agencies conducting a search of the Evergreen High School shooter’s home on Wednesday evening.

Through multiple informed sources, Denver7 Investigates obtained the address of the suspected shooter, which is in a remote gated community roughly 6.5 miles from the high school, near Corwina Park just outside Kittredge.

At around 6 p.m. Wednesday – less than six hours after the shooting – nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles entered the road leading up to the home. Exclusive video from Denver7 Investigates showed flashing lights inside the home as investigators took photographs and appeared to be collecting evidence.

Sources also tell Denver7 Investigates that law enforcement was looking into the suspect’s school locker and personal vehicle.

At a 5 p.m. press conference, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Jacki Kelley noted how law enforcement would investigate the shooting.

“Obviously we're going to focus on that suspect’s home, his car, his locker, all the things that we need to do to find out more about him and maybe why this happened,” she said.

