Colorado lawmakers respond to Evergreen High School shooting. Here's what they had to say.

At least 3 students were wounded in the shooting, including the
Denver7 News at 5 p.m. is sharing the latest on a shooting at Evergreen High School that injured two victims and the suspected shooter.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, trauma surgeon provide updates on Evergreen High School shooting
Jeffco Schools superintendent issues statement after shooting at Evergreen High School
Evergreen High School shooting 9-10-25
DENVER — Three students were injured, including a male suspect, following a shooting at Evergreen High School Wednesday afternoon.

Denver7 continues to gather the latest on the shooting, including reaction from Colorado lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who shared their reaction within hours of the shooting:

Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was getting live updates about the shooting and lamented Wednesday’s events in Evergreen.

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper

Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said his office was grateful for the ongoing response of law enforcement.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, said he was "horrified" to hear about the shooting at the high school.

Rep. Joe Neguse

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, said called the shooting at Evergreen High School "terrible" and urged for "this senseless violence to stop."

Rep. Jeff Hurd

Rep. Jeff Hurd, a Republican representing Colorado's Western Slope, said that as a father of five children, the shooting at the high school "breaks my heart."

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican representing eastern Colorado, referenced a Bible verse.

Rep. Jeff Crank

Rep. Jeff Crank, a Republican who represents Colorado Springs and surrounding towns, said he was closely monitoring the situation and asked for everyone to join him in prayer.

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents the City of Aurora, said schools should not be "shooting ranges" and decried inaction to pass legislation to stop gun violence.

Rep. Brittany Petersen

Rep. Brittany Peterson, a Democrat who represents Lakewood and Broomfield, said her office would share resources as information on the shooting continued to develop.

Rep. Gabe Evans

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Commerce City and Greeley, said his office stood ready to assist the Denver metro, and added he was praying for all those affected.

Colorado Democrats

Colorado Democrat Party released a lengthy statement, saying the were "heartbroken by today's shooting at Evergreen High School.

We are heartbroken by today's shooting at Evergreen High School. Our hearts are with the wounded students who remain in critical condition, and we are hoping for their full recovery. We commend the swift response of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and first responders.

No child should ever face this kind of terror in their classroom, and no family should have to endure this fear. Yet our kids are bearing the brunt of America's gun violence crisis.

Colorado knows this pain far too well. From Columbine to STEM School Highlands Ranch, to Arapahoe High School, to today, our state has faced tragedy after tragedy in our schools. Each one is a painful reminder that we cannot accept a world where students, educators, and families carry this burden.

Our hearts are with the Evergreen community, and we stand ready to support students, families and educators as they begin to heal. Today and every day, we remain committed to building a safer Colorado for all.

Colorado House Republicans

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives issued their own statement, saying they were schols should be places or learning, "not sites of fear and tragedy."

