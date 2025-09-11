Colorado lawmakers respond to Evergreen High School shooting. Here's what they had to say.

DENVER — Three students were injured, including a male suspect, following a shooting at Evergreen High School Wednesday afternoon.

Denver7 continues to gather the latest on the shooting, including reaction from Colorado lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who shared their reaction within hours of the shooting:

Gov. Jared Polis

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was getting live updates about the shooting and lamented Wednesday’s events in Evergreen.

I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are… — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) September 10, 2025

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper

Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, said his office was grateful for the ongoing response of law enforcement.

Our office is closely monitoring the shooting at Evergreen High School. We’re grateful for the ongoing response of law enforcement.



Our hearts are with the students, teachers, and families affected. Violence has no place in our communities. https://t.co/lWNFIpknmE — Senator John Hickenlooper (@SenatorHick) September 10, 2025

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, said he was "horrified" to hear about the shooting at the high school.

I am horrified to hear of the shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver today.



Thank you to our law enforcement officers for their swift response to this tragedy.



I will continue to monitor the situation closely and think of Evergreen's teachers and students in the wake of… https://t.co/kgRsGRSbuF — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) September 10, 2025

Rep. Joe Neguse

Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, said called the shooting at Evergreen High School "terrible" and urged for "this senseless violence to stop."

Horrified by the terrible shooting at Evergreen High School, and grateful to law enforcement & first responders for their brave efforts.



Our office is in contact with local and state authorities, and will be there for the Evergreen community.



Thinking of our students &… https://t.co/hngb3sgEb5 — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) September 10, 2025

Rep. Jeff Hurd

Rep. Jeff Hurd, a Republican representing Colorado's Western Slope, said that as a father of five children, the shooting at the high school "breaks my heart."

I’m closely following the tragic shooting at Evergreen High School. As the father of five, this breaks my heart. No child should ever fear for their safety at school. Please join me in praying for the students, staff, and first responders. My heart is with the entire Evergreen… — Rep. Jeff Hurd (@RepJeffHurd) September 10, 2025

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican representing eastern Colorado, referenced a Bible verse.

Charlie Kirk



Evergreen High School Colorado



DECLARING PSALM 91 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 10, 2025

Rep. Jeff Crank

Rep. Jeff Crank, a Republican who represents Colorado Springs and surrounding towns, said he was closely monitoring the situation and asked for everyone to join him in prayer.

Closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School.



Join me in praying for everyone on the scene. — Rep. Jeff Crank (@RepJeffCrank) September 10, 2025

Rep. Jason Crow

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents the City of Aurora, said schools should not be "shooting ranges" and decried inaction to pass legislation to stop gun violence.

What a terrible day.



Schools should not be shooting ranges.



If thoughts and prayers could fix this we’d be the safest country in the world. I’m a legislator and there are laws we can and must pass to protect our families. https://t.co/lrWstkggro — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 10, 2025

Rep. Brittany Petersen

Rep. Brittany Peterson, a Democrat who represents Lakewood and Broomfield, said her office would share resources as information on the shooting continued to develop.

I know our state and community are rattled and anxiously waiting for updates on the tragic shooting at Evergreen High School. @jeffcosheriffco is providing updates. We will continue sharing resources and information as we get them. https://t.co/lQTmsBWYhn — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) September 10, 2025

Rep. Gabe Evans

Rep. Gabe Evans, a Republican who represents Commerce City and Greeley, said his office stood ready to assist the Denver metro, and added he was praying for all those affected.

We are monitoring the on-going news coming out of Evergreen High School.



My office stands ready to assist the Denver-metro area and we are praying for all those affected. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if me and my office can help you during this time. — Congressman Gabe Evans (@repgabeevans) September 10, 2025

Colorado Democrats

Colorado Democrat Party released a lengthy statement, saying the were "heartbroken by today's shooting at Evergreen High School.

We are heartbroken by today's shooting at Evergreen High School. Our hearts are with the wounded students who remain in critical condition, and we are hoping for their full recovery. We commend the swift response of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and first responders.



No child should ever face this kind of terror in their classroom, and no family should have to endure this fear. Yet our kids are bearing the brunt of America's gun violence crisis.



Colorado knows this pain far too well. From Columbine to STEM School Highlands Ranch, to Arapahoe High School, to today, our state has faced tragedy after tragedy in our schools. Each one is a painful reminder that we cannot accept a world where students, educators, and families carry this burden.



Our hearts are with the Evergreen community, and we stand ready to support students, families and educators as they begin to heal. Today and every day, we remain committed to building a safer Colorado for all.

Colorado House Republicans

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Colorado House of Representatives issued their own statement, saying they were schols should be places or learning, "not sites of fear and tragedy."