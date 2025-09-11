Resources available for the community impacted by the Evergreen High School shooting Wednesday

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The community has a long road ahead of them after the Evergreen High School shooting Wednesday, but there is help available.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit will operate a resource and information center at Bergen Meadow Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.

Victim advocates, mental health professionals, victim compensation representatives and school personnel will be at the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The center is open to all students, faculty, family and community members, according to the sheriff's office.

Information about retrieving vehicles and personal items from Evergreen High School will be available at the center. Students and staff who witnessed the shooting and have not yet spoken with an investigator are asked to come to the center to do so. Students may also call the Safe2Tell program to report information anonymously at 877-542-7233, or report online here.

The Colorado Behavioral Health Administration asked anyone affected by the shooting, struggling with fear, grief or other overwhelming emotions, to contact 988 at the Colorado Mental Health Line. All Coloradans can connect with a trained specialist immediately via call, text or live chat here.

"Those feelings of grief, fear and uncertainty may be exacerbated for young people in particular," the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration said.

The Child Mind Institute also has resources for helping children cope after a traumatic event in both English and Spanish. Anyone 18 years and older can access free, confidential therapy sessions online or in person through IMatterColorado.org. Those up to age 21 in special education are also eligible.

Jefferson County Public Schools said families can visit a walk-in crisis center at the Jefferson Center for Mental Health's Crisis and Recovery Center in Wheat Ridge. Other walk-in crisis centers in the Denver metro area can be found at the bottom of this page here. Jeffco schools offered its own literature for helping parents and caregivers manage their own distress after a shooting or tragic event like this.

Denver7 will continue following this incident. You can visit denver7.com for the latest information. To read our previous coverage, visit the articles below:

