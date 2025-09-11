Jeffco Public Schools cancels Thursday classes for Evergreen, Conifer schools following shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Jeffco Public Schools has canceled Thursday classes for schools in the Evergreen and Conifer area following a shooting at Evergreen High School.

A male student opened fire at the school around 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, wounding two of his peers before turning the gun on himself. The suspect later died from his injuries.

All three juveniles were transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Health Center, where one victim remains in critical condition. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, according to Dr. Brian Blackwood, head of the trauma unit at the Lakewood hospital.

In an update Wednesday night, hospital officials told Denver7 that the second victim is now "fair" and had been transferred out of the hospital to a different facility.

In light of Wednesday's shooting, Jeffco Public Schools has canceled Thursday classes for all schools in the Evergreen and Conifer articulation area. Plans for Friday classes will be released on Thursday, according to the district.

Classes have been canceled at Evergreen High School for the remainder of the week.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Tracy Dorland said her district will "continue to do everything in our power to ensure our schools are safe places where students can learn, grow, and thrive, free from fear."



Read her full letter below:

"Earlier today, violence touched our Jeffco community when three Evergreen High School students were involved in a shooting—one as the assailant and two victims. I am devastated to share this news with you, and I am also angry. No child should ever face this kind of danger, and no community should be asked to absorb this kind of pain.



As Jeffco Superintendent, I am heartbroken. And I am resolute. Jeffco Public Schools will continue to do everything in our power to ensure our schools are safe places where students can learn, grow, and thrive, free from fear. But we cannot do it alone. Safety requires vigilance, partnership, and the unflinching belief that our children deserve better.



We cannot pretend this is just another tragic incident. The pain of this incident reopens old wounds. I know there are many in our Jeffco community hurting and grieving tonight, in Evergreen and beyond. The urgency this moment demands is undeniable. Student safety is not an abstract issue for us in Jeffco. It is the most important responsibility we hold. Safety is our number one priority every day, and yet, here we are once again, grieving with a community over gun violence impacting our students.



I am grateful for the swift response of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other local law enforcement agencies, who continue to lead this investigation. I am proud of the tireless work of our own Jeffco Department of School Safety teammates who remain vigilant, prepared and deeply committed to protecting our students. I want to thank our committed and dedicated school leaders, educators and staff members, who hold safety as their top priority. And, much gratitude to our Board of Education and the many elected officials at every level, including Governor Polis, who have reached out to support us in this moment.



And yet, we all know expressions of support, condolences, and gratitude are not enough, especially for those whose loved ones are impacted. Tools like Safe2Tell are essential and invaluable to us in keeping our students safe. We will continue to advocate for every single tool available to keep our students safe. The nation is tired of statements filled with platitudes and “thoughts and prayers.” What we need is courage. What we need is the collective will of our entire community. Violence involving our young people should never be normalized, and we must face the difficult truth that too often, it is.



To the students, families and staff of Evergreen High School – those most impacted today – we stand with you. To the broader Jeffco community: we must act with urgency and unity to make sure that the violence we witnessed today does not define tomorrow. Our children deserve nothing less.



I know there are a lot of questions. We will continue to work and collaborate with JCSO as they conduct their investigation. Jeffco will continue to communicate with the Evergreen community and will share available supports and resources with all Jeffco families.



We are committed to caring for our community during this time of tragedy."

Dorland also delivered a message to the media in the hours after the shooting. You can watch that statement in the video player below:

Jeffco Schools superintendent issues statement after shooting at Evergreen High School

Resources for the community

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Victim Services Unit will operate a resource and information center at Bergen Meadow Elementary School on Thursday and Friday.

Victim advocates, mental health professionals, victim compensation representatives and school personnel will be at the center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. The center is open to all students, faculty, family and community members, according to the sheriff's office.

Information about retrieving vehicles and personal items from Evergreen HS will be available at the center. Students and staff who witnessed the shooting and have not yet spoken with an investigator are asked to come to the center to do so.

Denver7 will continue following this incident. You can visit denver7.com for the latest information. To read our previous coverage, visit the articles below:

