'Keep running!': Ring doorbell camera captures students fleeing from Evergreen High School shooting

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Students fleeing from a shooting at Evergreen High School sought refuge at a nearby home, and the heartbreaking moments were captured by a Ring doorbell camera.

The minute-long video opens with one student rushing up to the front door and activating the Ring camera. After no one answers the door, he takes off.

Soon after, a group of students rushes up to the door, hoping to get inside. One student can be heard yelling, "Please!" while another says, "I know these people!"



Watch the full video below. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing.

'Keep running!': Doorbell camera video shows students fleeing from Evergreen High School shooting

The homeowners, who sent Denver7 the video, were not home at the time of the shooting.

After not getting a response, one student yells to the group, "Keep running!" The students — some still carrying their backpacks — climbed through the front yard and moved farther away from the school.

Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta talked with students and parents at the reunification center at Bergen Meadow Elementary, who shared what they heard and saw as the shooting unfolded.

An Evergreen High School freshman told Denver7 he was outside on campus when he heard popping noises and tried to get inside as soon as possible.

“It was just a lot. I walked outside the gym and heard shots. Multiple shots kept firing,” said Tye, a freshman. “Just loud pops, and at first, I didn't think it was anything. I just heard it repeatedly, and it kept shooting, and then I knew it was shots.”

He said his phone was broken and he was unable to text his parents. Tye’s father told Denver7 he tried to get any news he could on the shooting.

“Information started pouring in, and you’re just terrified, like 'Oh my gosh – is he OK?' You just wait and hope for the best – contact other parents to see if they’ve heard anything,” said Tye’s father.

