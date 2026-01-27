2026 National Western Stock Show shatters attendance record

Well, friends, time has run out. You are now officially out of excuses to avoid taking your Christmas decorations down. The National Western Stock Show is over.

As you may know, it's tradition in Denver to leave holiday decorations up until the stock show ends. It ended on Sunday. And what a stock show it was!

You shattered the attendance record for the 16-day event. The previous record of 726,000 attendees was set 20 years ago.

"Actually, the weather was pretty mild, so that actually contributed to our ability to break the all-time record, so shattering what the 2006 record of 726,000 was. We were at just over 750,000 attendees. So great, great attendance," said Wes Allison, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show.

Background photo by De Santiago Mari

Since 1906, the stock show has been held every January and has grown into one of the country's largest horse shows, Colorado's largest western trade show, and a must-see stop on the pro rodeo circuit.

"When we look at all the entertainment we now have to offer. The fact that we now have a world-class legacy building that we can show the history of the stock show, as well as the art that has been accumulated. Then you go and take the Expo Center's Itty Bitty Acres. Great rodeo action. The top 10 rodeos in the world. We're the Super Bowl of livestock shows," said Allison.

The National Western's stated mission is to "strengthen American agriculture through enrichment programs and youth education in livestock, equestrian, farming, ranching, animal awareness, and appreciation. We celebrate western lifestyles, our communities, and provide life-long memories and family traditions."

Planning has already begun for the 2027 stock show. Mark your calendars. It will run Jan. 9-24.

"History and tradition. You know it's been a generational thing to come to the stock show. And so we're just excited to continue that and really see the community embrace what has been a 120-year tradition," said Allison.