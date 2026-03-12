Colorado weather blog: High Wind Warning in effect all day for foothills and northern Colorado

DENVER — A High Wind Warning was issued for the foothills and northern Colorado Thursday for wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph. Paired with high temperatures reaching 70, a Red Flag Warning was also issued for high fire danger across the Denver metro area and eastern half of Colorado.

The Denver7 news team is tracking the latest weather impacts and alerts in the Colorado weather blog below. Refresh this page for updates.

LINKS: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Thursday, March 12

7:47 a.m. | Road closures | Northbound Interstate 25 is closed because of a high wind restriction between Colorado State Highway 1 and the Wyoming state line, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). CMVs are being turned around, while small passenger vehicles are permitted to continue driving that direction.

7:41 a.m. | Evergreen dome collapse | The dome collapsed at the Tennis Courts at Lewis Ridge Road, according to Evergreen Fire/Rescue. Nobody was trapped and there were no injuries.

4:30 a.m. | End-of-week forecast| Starting Thursday, strong winds and very dry air will create dangerous fire weather conditions across the area.

Winds will increase through the morning and afternoon, especially near the foothills, where gusts could reach 80 to 100 mph. Other areas will still be windy, with gusts commonly between 45 and 60 mph. A High Wind Warning is in effect all day for the foothills and northern Colorado.

See Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson's full forecast here.

Boulder Valley School District closes four schools Thursday due to high wind event

Wednesday, March 11

6:37 p.m. | Mountain school closures | Due to the high winds, elevated fire danger and potential for power outages the Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) decided to close four mountain schools for Thursday. They are:



Nederland Elementary

Nederland Middle-Senior High

Gold Hill Elementary

Jamestown Elementary

All bus routes between mountain homes and schools, as well as before and after-school activities are also canceled, BVSD said.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.