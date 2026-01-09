‘Awesome to see the culture is still out there’: Hundreds show up for National Western Stock Show parade

DENVER — It is not often that you see cattle and longhorns roaming the streets of downtown Denver, but that was the spectacle hundreds witnessed outside Union Station Thursday, where the National Western Stock Show stepped off for its 120th year.

“Never been, thought I’d better show up this year because I’m a native of Colorado and I wanted to see it,” said one attendee who said she missed the longhorns parading down in downtown Denver as the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event kicked off what’s expected to be another spectacular year.

Another attendee said he brought his daughter to the parade to share in the celebration.

“You got Colorado, you have the people,” the man said. “[My daughter] absolutely loves it.” Among the crowd of enthusiastic spectators was one woman who was proud of the state’s Western history.

“It’s super awesome to see, you know? It’s awesome to see that the culture is out there. People are still cowboying around out there,” the woman said.

The National Stock Show competition kicks off this weekend. Heading out there? Check out these 7 things to know before you go.

The 120th National Western Stock Show runs through Jan. 25.

