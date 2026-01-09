PHOTOS: Cowboys, longhorns and more at the National Western Stock Show parade

DENVER — Longhorns, horses and cowboys took to the streets of downtown Denver for Thursday's parade kicking off the National Western Stock Show — and so did Colorado's photographers.

The beginnings of 2026's first significant snowstorm brought some flurries, but that didn't put a damper on the day's festivities or the photos.

Here's a sampling of shots posted to Denver7's Discover Colorado Facebook page.

Kyle Schwab | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Stock Show Parade 2026, Denver, Colorado, USA. Photo by Kyle Schwab. @schwab_kyle, kyle.Schwab01@gmail.com, 585.469.9316

Dave Masters | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Dave Masters | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Dave Masters

Amy Bennett | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Claudia Marina Ibañez | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Kyle Schwab | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group Stock Show Parade 2026, Denver, Colorado, USA. Photo by Kyle Schwab. @schwab_kyle, kyle.Schwab01@gmail.com, 585.469.9316

Claudia Marina Ibañez | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

Reid Neureiter | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group

The 120th National Western Stock Show runs through Jan. 25. Check out these 7 things to know before you go.