PHOTOS: Cowboys, longhorns and more at the National Western Stock Show parade

National Western Stock Show, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.
Michael Ryno | Posted in the Discover Colorado Through Your Photos group
Posted

DENVER — Longhorns, horses and cowboys took to the streets of downtown Denver for Thursday's parade kicking off the National Western Stock Show — and so did Colorado's photographers.

The beginnings of 2026's first significant snowstorm brought some flurries, but that didn't put a damper on the day's festivities or the photos.

Here's a sampling of shots posted to Denver7's Discover Colorado Facebook page.

Stock Show Parade 2026, Denver, Colorado, USA. Photo by Kyle Schwab. @schwab_kyle, kyle.Schwab01@gmail.com, 585.469.9316
National Western Stock Show Parade, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026
National Western Stock Show Parade, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.
Stock Show Parade 2026, Denver, Colorado, USA. Photo by Kyle Schwab. @schwab_kyle, kyle.Schwab01@gmail.com, 585.469.9316
