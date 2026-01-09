National Western Stock Show kicks off Saturday, celebrating 120 years

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show kicks off Saturday, marking its 120th anniversary.

Wes Allison, president and CEO, welcomed Denver7 into one of the organization's newest buildings, The Legacy, replacing the original stockyards.

"Legacy is a great word, because that's the name of our new world headquarters. And the cool thing is, is that we are on the historic grounds of union stockyards," Allison said. "So where it all began for us, right here on these grounds, and being able to, you know, just present a history, a legacy, of who we are as a membership organization."

The building hosts multiple saloons and art galleries showcasing keepsakes and mementos that walk visitors through the show's history.

Preview of National Western Stock Show beginning Saturday

"We're going to have lots of things throughout the year where you can learn about the history — the history of farming and ranching — or you can learn and see brand new artworks here in the space," Allison said. "It is truly a unique, iconic Colorado space that gives you a mountain lodge feel with a little bit of Western in it that is right here in the heart of Denver."

Allison calls Saturday's kickoff the "greatest 16 days in January."

"Our new tagline this year is, 'We are the West,'" he said. "I think you can come here and explore all of our campus and really enjoy how the West fits for you and what that means to you."