National Western Stock Show is more than a tradition — it's generational

DENVER — This weekend wraps up the 120th National Western Stock Show, and for many participants, what happens during the 16-day long event spans generations.

Take the Strombergers, for example.

Brad, Jonna and their three daughters Brooke, Alli and Bailey, have been coming for years.

“Showing animals has been a team family affair for us. My grandpa started showing here at the National Western in the late 60s. My dad and uncle showed in the 90s,” Brooke said.

Alli won champion in 2020 for her pig, and this year, Bailey and her pig, Benny, are reserve champions.

The sophomore said the auctions have the potential to change lives.

“It could really change my life incredibly because not just will it help me pay for college, but it will not worry my parents as much to help pay for it,” Bailey said.

The 2026 National Western Stock Show ends on Sunday, January 25.

