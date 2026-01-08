National Western Stock Show has economic impact upward of $150M, Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce estimates

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is one of — if not the biggest — economic events in Colorado.

It draws around 700,000 people each year. Granted, it’s 16 days but that numbers dwarfs other major events in Colorado and around the world.

In Colorado, the Great American Beer Festival in Denver sees around 40,000 people when it’s held at the Denver Convention Center each year. The Winter X Games in Aspen has seen around 100,000 people, but that number has decreased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

We went all the way back to the Democratic National Convention that was held in Denver in 2008 — when President Barack Obama was elected — and that event drew 50,000 people to Colorado.

NWSS has economic impact upward of $150M: Denver Chamber of Commerce estimates

Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce CEO J.J. Ament told Denver7 the stock show draws more people to Denver than the Olympics.

“From an economic development standpoint, if Stock Show didn't exist, we would need to create it,” Ament said. “It's the best 16 days in January. It's a little bit bigger than the Winter Olympics, if that helps put it in perspective that happens around the world. It really is a national and now international affair.”

Between travel, lodging, eating and of course the event itself, Ament estimates the stock show’s economic impact to be between $150 million and $180 million for the metro area.

He said he expects that number to approach $200 million, if not higher, once the investments in the National Western Complex are completed.

“There will be hundreds of events that happen throughout the year,” Ament said. “Certainly, people's attention is on the 16 days in January, but those other 350 days are going to be very active on the campus.”

Denver7

In June, Denver City Council authorized the city to spend more than $800 million over the next 35 years to expand the National Western Center.

The project will include the construction of a 160-room hotel, a 4,500-seat equestrian center, a parking garage and income-restricted housing.