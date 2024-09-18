'I want what's right to happen': Brother of defendant testifies in Boulder King Soopers shooting trial

Editor's note: Denver7 has chosen to not include the defendant's name in our coverage of the trial to respect victims and their loved ones, and to not glorify the defendant. This trial aims to determine if the defendant was insane or not at the time of the shooting — not if he shot and killed people at the King Soopers, which the defense is not contesting. Therefore, we have removed words such as "alleged" and "suspected" from our trial coverage when referring to him.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The jury trial is underway to determine if a defendant accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 was insane at the time of the shooting.

The defendant was arrested the same day as the mass shooting, but the case was stalled by several competency hearings. He was found competent to stand trial in August 2023 and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later. He faces a slew of charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 38 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and six counts of using a large-capacity magazine in a crime, plus multiple crimes of violence.

The 10 people who lost their lives that day were Suzanne Fountain, Rikki Olds, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Denny Stong, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Teri Leiker. Read more about them here.

Opening statements began on the morning of Sept. 5. Denver7 will follow each day of this trial. Read the latest below.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

The brother of the defendant in the Boulder King Soopers shooting testified first in court Wednesday morning.

Mahmoud Alissa reiterated what the defendant's sister, mother and father all testified to in previous days of trial — that he started to see changes in the defendant's behavior around his brother's senior year of high school. The defendant's brother said his brother started withdrawing, cutting out friends and not talking as much. He stayed in his room a lot and didn't go to college after high school. The brothers worked together at a family restaurant and the defendant started becoming "sloppy" and "forgetful." He would forget to turn the fryer off — something they did every day — and burn the rice.

When the defendant's brother saw the defendant talking or laughing to himself, his brother wondered if the defendant might be on drugs.

In his testimony, the defendant's brother recounted how after 2019, the defendant appeared emotionless. But he wasn't always like that. The defendant's brother also agreed with the defense lawyer that his brother had gained quite a bit of weight during that time, according to pictures described in court, which paralleled to the changes observed in the defendant's behavior.

The defendant's brother had previously testified he didn't see the defendant with any guns, but later admitted he saw an assault rifle and thought it was a new hobby of the defendant's. He clarified, he didn't have any concerns about his brother because he didn't think there was any indication of his brother using the fun for violent purposes.

When the defendant's brother was asked if he doesn't want something bad to happen to his brother, he answered, "I want what's right to happen."

An assistant professor in psychology at University of Colorado testified next.

Dr. Ahmad Adi grew up in Saudi Arabia and went to medical school there. He was called as a witness to address any questions about mental health, specifically as it pertains to Middle Eastern cultures and how that differs from the United States.

He confirmed what the defendant's father had told the jury Tuesday — that mental illness is heavily stigmatized in the Middle East. And then Dr. Adi said oftentimes when families immigrate to the U.S., they make friends from the same country or community so they're not exposed to different perceptions on mental health. He pointed to this being especially true given the propensity for Middle Eastern families to live together as people get older, versus separate and go to college like in the U.S. — an experience the defendant didn't have. Dr. Adi also testified in Middle Eastern culture, it's often advised not to talk about a mental illness with anyone outside someone's family.

The defense took a break around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday before prosecution proceeded with the cross examination.

In re-direct, Dr. Adi explained that the shame and stigma around a male son having a mental illness may be even more heightened because that son would be the presumed next leader of the family. Additionally, in Middle Eastern cultures, people may think symptoms of mental illness may be attributed to something completely different like being possessed by an evil spirit.

Dr. Adi was then released, and the defense brought Dr. Joshua Hatfield to the stand.

Dr. Hatfield met with the defendant immediately following the shooting and testified Wednesday that all the pieces fit together to diagnose the defendant with Schizophrenia. He said he based that diagnosis on his review of family records, his observations of the defendant's paranoia and hygiene.

However, Dr. Hatfield said the defendant never gave a motive for the shooting.

The court then took a break for lunch and planned to proceed with a cross-examination of Dr. Hatfield in the afternoon.