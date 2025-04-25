Boulder Strong Resource Center closing Friday more than four years after King Soopers mass shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Strong Resource Center (BSRC) is closing Friday, more than four years after the mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers that killed 10 people.

"Our goal was always to keep the Center open through the conclusion of the trial," the BSRC said. "And though the verdict cannot repair what we lost, witnessing a measure of justice served was an important milestone in the healing journey for many."

In September, the shooter was found guilty on 55 counts. A jury rejected the shooter's not guilty by reason of insanity plea, and he was sentenced to 10 consecutive life sentences in prison, on top of more than 1,000 years for the other charges in the case.

The BSRC — located at 2935 Baseline Road — provided one-on-one therapy, massage therapy, AcuDetox (acupuncture for the ears that supports the nervous system), comfort dogs, an art therapy room, a walking group, rhythmic healing (use of rhythm, often through activities like drumming, dancing, singing, or walking, to promote healing), and a virtual reality program. It was open Monday through Saturday, including walk-in services. The BSRC Advisory Board has made the decision to formally end daily operations.

The center said it will now transition care to Clinica Health & Wellness or other organizations as needed. It also compiled this list of resources for the people impacted by the shooting continuing to heal.

The BSRC said it will continue to support those affected by the shooting as needed through Remembrance Day events in March, five years after the tragedy.

