Boulder King Soopers shooting trial day 3: 'I didn’t want to leave anyone in there,' employee testifies

Editor's note: Denver7 has chosen to not include the defendant's name in our coverage of the trial to respect victims and their loved ones, and to not glorify the defendant. This trial aims to determine if the defendant was insane or not at the time of the shooting — not if he shot and killed people at the King Soopers, which the defense is not contesting. Therefore, we have removed words such as "alleged" and "suspected" from our trial coverage when referring to him.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The jury trial is underway to determine if a defendant accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 was insane at the time of the shooting.

The defendant was arrested the same day as the mass shooting, but the case was stalled by several competency hearings. He was found competent to stand trial in August 2023 and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later. He faces a slew of charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 38 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and six counts of using a large-capacity magazine in a crime, plus multiple crimes of violence.

The 10 people who lost their lives that day were Suzanne Fountain, Rikki Olds, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Denny Stong, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Teri Leiker. Read more about them here.

Opening statements began on the morning of Sept. 5. Denver7 will follow each day of this trial. Read the latest below.

Denver7's Coverage of the Boulder King Soopers Shooting

Monday, Sept. 9

After a full day of hearing from survivors and witnesses on Friday, the prosecution continued to call up witnesses on Monday.

The first person to testify on Monday morning was Christopher Tatum, who was working at the Table Mesa King Soopers in 2021 as the the assistant deli manager. In the beginning of 2023, he left the Table Mesa King Soopers store and now works at a different location.

He recalled that there was "a panic" in the store at the time of the shooting, but also "an unsurety of what to panic about" as people tried to decipher what was going on.

“I didn’t want to assume the worst immediately," Tatum said. "And then I saw customers running and being afraid, as they should have been. And that’s when it started to hit."

Once he realized somebody was shooting in the store, he told two associates to hide and tried to move customers toward an emergency exit. In the process, he picked up an older woman — Elan Shakti, who testified about the experience on Friday — who had fallen down and walked her outside.

“She was somebody’s grandma — that’s my main thought," he said. "And so I picked her up. I wasn't really concerned about anything else. Was just getting her out."

Tatum then ran back inside — "For one last look" because "I didn’t want to leave anyone in there," he said — and rescued a panic-stricken associate and several other customers, including one with a walker, he testified.

The prosecution asked him how many times he went back into the building. Tatum said he believed it was four times.

The defense did not cross-examine Tatum, and he was dismissed.

The second witness of the day was Paul Johnson, a former head clerk of the Table Mesa King Soopers. He had started working there in the summer of 2020, but left the job after the March 2021 shooting.

On the afternoon of the shooting, Johnson explained that he was near the checkout area, where Rikki Olds and Denny Stong — both victims in the shooting — were working. When they heard the loud bangs of gunshots outside, they weren't sure what it was and "tried to rationalize it," Johnson remembered, adding that he thought perhaps it was somebody working on the supermarket roof.

Once they realized the noises were gunshots — which became clear once the shooter was inside the building — there was an "immediate sense of 'run, get out of here,'" he recalled.

While he said his memory from that day is fuzzy, he believes that he ran straight to the back of the store, outside and behind a bush next to another employee. As people streamed out of the building yelling, "Run!" he said he decided to keep running away, crossing a busy intersection.

Johnson was diagnosed with PTSD after the shooting, he told the court. That manifested into nightmares and an inability to go outdoors, he said.

The defense did not cross-examine Johnson, and he was dismissed.

Mark Suban was the third witness of the day. He works as a scientific and technical photographer for the FBI, and clarified that he is not an FBI agent. He was submitted as an expert witness in photography for the trial.

Following the shooting, Suban was deployed to fully document the crime scene. It took his team about a week to process the scene. He also reviewed camera video from the store and body-worn camera footage, which were used to create a timeline of the events.

Using these resources, Suban made an animated map that showed how the shooter, victims and witnesses moved around during the shooting.

Following a mid-morning break, Suban continued his testimony. Prosecutors brought up the animated map he made and played it in the courtroom, having him explain the moving parts and what they represented.

The defense did not have any questions for Suban, and he was dismissed.

The fourth witness was Sarah Cantu, who was a major crimes detective with the Boulder Police Department from October 2013 through November 2023, when she retired and moved to work at the district attorney's office as a senior investigator. She responded to the shooting on March 22, 2021.

She will testify multiple times throughout this trial, but this marked the first time.

In the courtroom, she recalled conducting witness interviews, following up on tips, looking into the suspect's background, writing an arrest affidavit and more. The team has continued to gather new information over the years, with details uncovered as recently as July 2024.

Like Suban, Cantu scoured through hours upon hours and terabytes upon terabytes of video related to this case. Using the animated map Suban had created, Cantu walked the courtroom through the events of that day on a split screen, with the other half of the screen showing surveillance footage.

The court then paused for lunch. Testimony will resume at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. Refresh for new information.