Boulder King Soopers shooter trial day 7: Prosecution outlines timeline of events

Editor's note: Denver7 has chosen to not include the defendant's name in our coverage of the trial to respect victims and their loved ones, and to not glorify the defendant. This trial aims to determine if the defendant was insane or not at the time of the shooting — not if he shot and killed people at the King Soopers, which the defense is not contesting. Therefore, we have removed words such as "alleged" and "suspected" from our trial coverage when referring to him.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The jury trial is underway to determine if a defendant accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 was insane at the time of the shooting.

The defendant was arrested the same day as the mass shooting, but the case was stalled by several competency hearings. He was found competent to stand trial in August 2023 and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later. He faces a slew of charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 38 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and six counts of using a large-capacity magazine in a crime, plus multiple crimes of violence.

The 10 people who lost their lives that day were Suzanne Fountain, Rikki Olds, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Denny Stong, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Teri Leiker. Read more about them here.

Opening statements began on the morning of Sept. 5. Denver7 will follow each day of this trial. Read the latest below.

Denver7's Coverage of the Boulder King Soopers Shooting

Friday, Sept. 13

The prosecution began the day by calling Wendy Kane, a criminalist with the Boulder Police Department, to the stand. Kane's job is to collect evidence from crime scenes and analyze it.

Kane responded to the Boulder King Soopers on the afternoon of the shooting. She testified that she went through the store when the decision was made that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would be handling the scene.

The next morning, she went to the intensive care unit (ICU) to see the shooter. Body-camera video of the interaction was shown to the jury, however, the video was muted so Kane explained what was happening.

Kane testified that the video showed investigators taking pictures of the shooter's leg wounds, as well as pictures of his hands. The criminalists tested his hands using a gunshot residue kit, and used swabs to collect any evidence. They also took nail scrapings for evidence, according to Kane.

During the evidence collection, the shooter did not speak to anyone, according to Kane. He did not talk to himself and did not ask investigators who they were or what they were doing, Kane said.

The prosecution then called Detective Sarah Cantu back to the stand. This was her third time testifying in the trial.

Cantu began her testimony by discussing 3D photos of the crime scene. She described the bullet holes in the glass.

The prosecution then questioned the shooter's purchases prior to the incident. According to Cantu, the suspect purchased acetone and hydrochloric acid from Amazon on Jan. 28, 2021. Between Feb. 18 and Feb. 27, the shooter also purchased a rifle bag, ear protection, a rifle sling, a Monstrum Tactical scope, a tactical vest and a gun holster from Amazon, Cantu testified.

On Jan. 26, the suspect purchased three 10-round magazines for an assault rifle from a gun store, according to Cantu. The detective testified that the shooter purchased additional magazines from another retailer.

Cantu said records from Chase Bank show that the suspect made a purchase at Eagles Nest Armory on Feb. 22 and another purchase at Westminster Arms sometime in March.

The prosecution then went into further detail regarding the shooter's purchase history and web search history.

Cantu testified that the shooter searched "What websites do you like to buy guns from" on Jan. 1, 2021. Two days later, the suspect purchased a Ruger AR-556 223 Rem, a folding knife and ammo from gravagun.com, totaling $984.77, according to the detective. On Jan. 9, Cantu testified that the suspect purchased a handgun, magazines and ammo from the same website.

Cantu said the suspect searched "What is the most deadly type of round, bullet" and "Where to buy ammo" on Jan. 20. Four days later, he reportedly searched "Are 30-round magazines legal in Colorado?"

The detective testified that the suspect purchased boxes of green-tip ammo, totaling 80 rounds. The prosecutor asked Cantu if investigators found green-tip ammo at the suspect's home following the shooting. He said no, and all green-tip ammo was found at the King Soopers store.

On Feb. 18, the suspect bought a tactical gun case and earplugs from Amazon, according to the detective. He then bought an optic scope and a weapon used in the shooting on March 16, Cantu said.

Cantu testified that the Firefield optic scope that was purchased has different settings that show a red dot to help with aiming. The detective demonstrated the scope, which was passed around to the jury.

The detective then quickly outlined the timeline of events on the day of the shooting, beginning when the shooter left his home. At 2:21 p.m., the shooter stopped at 4035 Darley Avenue for one minute before traveling to the store.

Cantu said the defendant left his vehicle at 2:29 p.m. and shot someone. At 2:30 p.m., the shooter got into a "shooting stance" and shot another victim, the detective said. He then continued to the entrance of the store.

The shooter reportedly entered the store at 2:30 p.m. and shot someone before shooting another person two seconds later. He then changed magazines, Cantu said.

The detective skipped ahead to 2:32:34 p.m. when the suspect shot Christopher Tatum in the back of the store. Suzanne Fountain was killed at 2:34:56 p.m.

Officers ran toward the east entrance at 2:35:33 p.m., and the suspect was shot at 2:39:33 p.m., according to Cantu.

The jury then watched a video of victims being shot. In the video, the shooter runs to the front of the store, appears to see extra officers arriving and runs to a different section of the store. He is then seen shooting at officers.

The court then broke for a morning break.

This is a developing story and we are updating it throughout the day Friday. Refresh for updates.