Boulder holds Day of Remembrance to honor 10 lives lost in King Soopers shooting

BOULDER, Colo. — Four years have passed since 10 lives were lost and many more were forever changed by a mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers.

"It's the time to complete a high school education. In our city government world, that's a city council term," said Boulder Assistant City Manager Pam Davis.

On Saturday, The City of Boulder held its annual Day of Remembrance ceremony to honor the victims and their families.

People packed The Museum of Boulder for the hour-long ceremony.

"The outpouring of love was just extraordinary, and that deep connection that we've forged as a community has continued to this day," said Mayor of Boulder Aaron Brockett.

Denver7 Boulder King Soopers shooting victims.

Ten people were shot and killed inside or outside the Table Mesa King Soopers on March 22, 2021:



Suzanne Fountain, 59, was a warm and caring woman with a passion for theater, friends and colleagues shared with Denver7. She worked as a financial counselor in the healthcare industry.

Rikki Olds, 25, was a manager at the Table Mesa Drive King Soopers. Her family said she was a “firecracker” with an infectious giggle, a strong work ethic and an independent spirit.

Officer Eric Talley, 51, was described by his mother as a man of deep faith, a devoted father of seven children who became a police officer after his friend was killed by a drunk driver.

Jody Waters, 65, was a staple on the Pearl Street Mall. She used to own a store there and most recently worked at Island Farm, another clothing boutique, friends of hers said.

Denny Stong, 20, was inside the King Soopers at the time of the shooting. He worked there, but typically at night. According to his coworker, Logan Smith, “His very honest, blunt personality — he would poke fun at you with no remorse but still love you at the same time."

Tralona Bartkowiak, or as people close to her called her, “Lona,” "Lonna," was the owner of Umba Love, a clothing store she co-owned with her sister, Lisa Noble.

Neven Stanisic, 23, was the second youngest of the victims in the mass shooting. Stanisic was born in the U.S. after his family fled to America in the late 1990s from the war in former Yugoslavia, leaders at Saint John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church in Lakewood said.

Kevin Mahoney, 61, worked in hotel asset management and investments. His daughter, Erika Mahoney, shared the news of her father’s death on Twitter. “My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” she wrote, adding that she was pregnant and that her father knows “he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.”

Lynn Murray, 62, was a mother of two and former photo director for Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire and Glamour, her husband told The New York Times. She had been working for Instacart and was filling an order when the shooting happened. She and her family moved out of New York in 2002 and ended up in Colorado after a stint in Florida

Teri Leiker, 51, was a longtime worker at King Soopers who had spent more than 30 years with the company. Leiker was a major supporter of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Mayor Aaron Brockett started the ceremony by reading the city council's proclamation that declared March 22 "Boulder Day of Remembrance."

"It has been said that there are three deaths — when the body ceases to function, when the body is returned to the earth and the third is that moment when the person's name is spoken for the very last time," said Brockett.

By continuing remembrance events, Brockett said, the city hopes to prevent that third death.

This is the first year where families no longer have a looming legal case.

In September 2024, more than three years after the mass shooting, the defendant accused was found guilty on all charges — including 10 counts of first-degree murder.

"The trial was a huge part of moving forward," said Erika Mahoney, daughter of Kevin Mahoney.

Bob Olds, the uncle of Rikki Olds, shared during the ceremony on Saturday that the sentencing was a major turning point during his journey as well.

"I can now take a breath. I can now smile. I can now laugh because that fight is now over," said Olds.

While nothing will bring back their loved ones, the focus is on finding a place for a permanent memorial. Davis said the city is closely working with families to explore possible locations.

"Cheers to our loved ones. They made beautiful impacts on the world, and nothing can erase that," said Mahoney.