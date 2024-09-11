Boulder King Soopers shooting trial day 5: Experts testify about items found at scene, bullet trajectory

Editor's note: Denver7 has chosen to not include the defendant's name in our coverage of the trial to respect victims and their loved ones, and to not glorify the defendant. This trial aims to determine if the defendant was insane or not at the time of the shooting — not if he shot and killed people at the King Soopers, which the defense is not contesting. Therefore, we have removed words such as "alleged" and "suspected" from our trial coverage when referring to him.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The jury trial is underway to determine if a defendant accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 was insane at the time of the shooting.

The defendant was arrested the same day as the mass shooting, but the case was stalled by several competency hearings. He was found competent to stand trial in August 2023 and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later. He faces a slew of charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 38 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and six counts of using a large-capacity magazine in a crime, plus multiple crimes of violence.

The 10 people who lost their lives that day were Suzanne Fountain, Rikki Olds, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Denny Stong, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Teri Leiker. Read more about them here.

Opening statements began on the morning of Sept. 5. Denver7 will follow each day of this trial. Read the latest below.

Denver7's Coverage of the Boulder King Soopers Shooting

Wednesday, Sept. 11

The fifth day of the Boulder King Soopers shooting trial began with Sarah Cantu, the senior investigator with the district attorney's office, back on the stand. She had previously testified on day 3 of the trial. She was a major crimes detective with the Boulder Police Department from October 2013 through November 2023.

In court Wednesday, prosecutors brought up the animation of how people — the shooter, victims and witnesses — moved around the parking lot and store that day, alongside surveillance video. That animated video has been used multiple times in court.

This included video of the shooter surrendering to police after he had been shot by Richard Steidell, an officer with the Boulder Police Department. Steidell testified on Tuesday and you can read his statements in our previous story here.

The video played in court showed the shooter start walking toward officers with his hands up. In the video, SWAT took the defendant out of the store handcuffed.

Various evidence was collected from the scene, Cantu said. This included a pair of jeans, shoes, socks, a shirt, tactical vest, Ruger AR 556 pistol — which is technically classified as a pistol because of its barrel length, but has been referred to as a rifle in the trial — Girsan 9mm pistol, three magazines for the Girsan, and one spare magazine with the rifle. Both firearms had fully loaded magazines. Three additional magazines were found in the defendant's car, Cantu said. One more — for a total of six magazines — was found near the front of the store, where the defendant had dropped it when he went to reload, she said. All six were 30-round magazines.

Cantu said more magazines and the Beretta handgun were discovered at the defendant's home.

On the second day of the trial, Agent Joel Hegarty, special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives explained where each of the firearms had come from.

The defense did not cross-examine her and Cantu was dismissed, though she will testify again later in the trial.

The second witness of the day was Aimee Qulia, who has worked in the firearms unit of the FBI for more than nine years. The FBI has employed her for almost 20 years. She was submitted as an expert in firearms.

Qulia processed the crime scene at the Table Mesa King Soopers with a team, and they found 31 individual trajectories in the case. Cartridge cases were scattered around and she determined an AR-style pistol had been used, she recalled.

She provided an in-depth analysis for the jury of the bullet holes, impacts and trajectories. This included not just the King Soopers store and parking lot, but the Yoga Loft nearby, which was damaged in the shooting.

After the defense said they had no questions for Qulia, she was dismissed.

The court then broke for lunch and will return at 1:30 p.m. Monday.