Boulder King Soopers shooting trial: Day 2 opens with expert testimony on lead-up to shooting

Editor's note: Denver7 has chosen to not include the defendant's name in our coverage of the trial to respect victims and their loved ones, and to not glorify the defendant. This trial aims to determine if the defendant was insane or not at the time of the shooting — not if he shot and killed people at the King Soopers, which the defense is not contesting. Therefore, we have removed words such as "alleged" and "suspected" from our trial coverage when referring to him.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The jury trial is underway to determine if a defendant accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a King Soopers store in Boulder on March 22, 2021 was insane at the time of the shooting.

The defendant was arrested the same day as the mass shooting, but the case was stalled by several competency hearings. He was found competent to stand trial in August 2023 and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity three months later. He faces a slew of charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, and six counts of using a large-capacity magazine in a crime, plus multiple crimes of violence.

The 10 people who lost their lives that day were Suzanne Fountain, Rikki Olds, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Denny Stong, Tralona Bartkowiak, Neven Stanisic, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray and Teri Leiker. Read more about them here.

Opening statements began on the morning of Sept. 5. Denver7 will follow each day of this trial. Read the latest below.

Denver7's Coverage of the Boulder King Soopers Shooting

Friday, Sept. 6

Witness testimony picked up on Friday morning after starting Thursday afternoon, following opening statements.

The defendant walked into the court around 8:54 a.m. Before the testimony began, the court addressed a new development — a juror had realized on Thursday that he knew one of the witnesses in a professional capacity. The judge, prosecution and defense all asked him several questions about his ability to remain impartial and fair. The court discussed his answers before all parties decided he could stay on the jury.

With that, witness Jason Hebrard, agent in charge with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), took to the stand as the first member of law enforcement the jury would hear from. Prompted by questions from Michael Dougherty, district attorney for the 20th Judicial District, Hebrard said he has worked with CBI for eight years, and was in police work prior to that.

Hebrard has assisted in several mass murder cases, including this one in Boulder. He responded to the scene that day to provide investigative support to the Boulder Police Department and the district attorney's office.

One of his responsibilities in this case was to re-create the path of the defendant from his residence to the King Soopers store. This included obtaining surveillance video from a variety of sources, such as neighbors, along the defendant's route. He also used digital evidence to track what happened in the days leading up to the shooting.

A doorbell camera from a resident near his home captured a video of the defendant carefully driving through snowy streets to his home in a dark Mercedes sedan on March 16, 2021, getting out of the car and "manipulating items" in the trunk, including a large white box that is commonly used to store a recently purchased firearm, Hebrard said. In the video, the defendant is seen carrying the white box inside. Through the course of the investigation, Hebrard discovered that the defendant had purchased the gun at a nearby store that same day.

This surveillance footage was played in court.

The prosecution then played a second video, this one from March 22, 2021. It showed the defendant leaving his home with a backpack — which appeared to be one typically associated with storing weapons — around 1:53 p.m.

Dougherty asked if the defendant appeared confused. Hebrard said no. He described the defendant's careful, normal driving as he made his way to the supermarket.

The defense said they did not have any questions for Hebrard, so there was no cross-examination and the witness was released.

The second witness on Friday was Christopher Pyler, a detective with the Westminster Police Department. Westminster is roughly 15 miles southeast of Boulder.

Pyler has worked on the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force for nine years, investigating violent crimes around the Denver metro area. He is also a member of the FBI's Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), which conducts analysis on cell phone records, and is considered an expert in that field.

The CAST was brought in to look at records in the days after the shooting, he said. About three to four months ago, he was asked to formally analyze the defendant's cell phone records between January 2021 and March 2021. Because the Mercedes that the defendant drove to the crime scene is a connected car that communicates with a cellular network, Pyler also reviewed that data.

Pyler said the following information was gleaned from those records, as well as other evidence:



Jan. 19, 2021: Credit card records showed purchases at gun stores, including two at a Westminster store. Both the defendant's cell phone and the Mercedes were using towers near the store at the same time as the purchase.

Feb. 10, 2021: Records showed another gun was purchased, and the cell phone and car were using cell towers in the same area.

Feb. 22, 2021: Records showed a purchase at an Arvada gun shop, but this is near the defendant's home and workplace, and therefore is considered not as conclusive.

March 6, 2021: A transaction was posted by the bank showing a purchase at the Westminster gun shop again. The cell phone pinged a nearby tower, but the Mercedes did not.

March 16, 2021: A transaction was posted at the Arvada gun shop, and both the cell phone and car pinged off nearby towers. Like the Feb. 22 case, this is not as conclusive because it is near the defendant's home and workplace.

On March 22, 2021 — the day of the shooting — both the car and the cell phone used towers in the area of the Table Mesa King Soopers, Pyler said.

During a cross-examination, defense attorney Sam Dunn asked Pyler if he had records of the defendant's devices near that supermarket prior to the day of the shooting. Pyler responded that he had in mid-February, but "it was very brief."

The court then took a break.

The third witness of the day was Aaron Wise, a sergeant for the Boulder Police Department. Wise was hired by the department in 2011, became a detective in late 2019 and was promoted to sergeant in late 2021.

He is the first member of the Boulder Police Department — which lost one of their own officers in the mass shooting — to testify in this trial.

Wise was out of state on March 22, 2021. Upon his return, he was officially assigned to the investigation.

One of his early responsibilities was to track the defendant as he drove the Mercedes through town. To do this, he used traffic cameras, surveillance cameras, security cameras and more.

Through questioning by Dougherty, Wise walked the jury through multiple videos in the 2 p.m. hour from the day of the shooting, all showing the shooter's car, he said. He pointed out one point where the Mercedes stopped in a neighborhood for about one minute off Darley Street before continuing to head westbound.

Once the defendant reached the parking lot, he stayed in his car for about five minutes before getting out and shooting Neven Stanisic, the first of the 10 victims that day, Wise said.

The defense did not cross-examine Wise, and he was dismissed.

Denver7 will add to this story throughout the day. Check back for new updates.