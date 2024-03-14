Denver snowstorm latest: Colorado snow updates, closures and road impacts

A major snowstorm is moving over Colorado today and has the potential to drop a foot or more of snow in the Denver metro area. Several winter storm warnings are in effect for Colorado, including Denver metro communities.

The Denver7 team is tracking the latest storm updates, school and road closures, and sharing news from local agencies.

Thursday, March 14

4:58 a.m. | POWER OUTAGES | Xcel Energy is reporting 43,407 customers without power this morning. Core Electric says 428 customers do not have power as of early this morning.

4:50 a.m. | HWY 36 crash | Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says there's a large crash on the Eastbound lanes of Hwy 36 at Church Ranch across the left lanes. Expect many crashes this morning, take it slow as lane recognition is difficult across many metro roads.

CDOT, Denver7

4:44 a.m. | I-70 CLOSURE | Both directions of Interstate 70 remain closed from Golden to Silverthorne. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says Berthoud Pass and Loveland Pass are also closed.

4:02 a.m. | I-70 E CLOSURE | Interstate 70 eastbound near Frisco remains closed between Exit 203 and Exit 205 due to safety concerns, says CDOT.

3:55 a.m. | POWER OUTAGES | Looking at reported power outages this morning, Core Electric says 528 customers are without power from Evergreen to Sedalia. Xcel Energy reports 8,000 customers without power extending from Boulder, Denver to Highlands Ranch.

3:42 a.m. | US 40 REOPENED | US 40 (Colfax Ave.) is has reopened in both directions between US 6 and Heritage Road, near Golden, according to CDOT.

3:30 a.m. | EARLY SNOW TOTALS | The Foothills have seen healthy amounts of snow overnight. Here's a look at a few early totals from the NWS.



Aspen Springs (Foothills of Gilpin County): 23"

4 miles SE Pinecliffe (North Jefferson County Foothills): 18.5"

3 miles W Jamestown (Boulder County Foothills): 14.3"



3:20 a.m. | US 40 CLOSURE | US 40 (Colfax Ave.) is closed in both directions between US 6 and Heritage Road, near Golden.

3 a.m. | RECAP OF WEDNESDAY EVENING | The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said its 36 residential plows will launch at 3 a.m. Thursday and within 24 hours, will hit every residential street at least once. DOTI will also deploy about 50 large snowplows for major roads.

You can track snowplows around the state on COTrip.org and in Denver on the city's plow tracker website.

On Wednesday afternoon, several school districts have canceled classes and extracurriculars for Thursday ahead of this storm. That includes Denver Public Schools, among many others.

As of Wednesday evening, overall snow totals looked to be in the 8- to 16-inch range across metro communities, with up to 20 inches in the western suburbs, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

CDOT and the Colorado State Patrol have implemented many roadway closures due to deteriorating conditions. You can view the latest closures on COTrip.org.

Click here for Wednesday's weather blog.

