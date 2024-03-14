Denver metro snow totals, other Colorado snow reports so far

DENVER — Denver metro snow totals are piling up Thursday and the storm is expected to continue to drop several more inches across the area before conditions finally clear out Friday afternoon.

Snowfall rates between 1 to 2 inches per hour remained a possibility, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

As of Thursday afternoon, southeast Denver has seen around 9 inches of snow while nearly 29 inches of snow has pounded Golden.

Other areas of Colorado have already seen 3 feet of snow.

Here’s an early look at Denver metro snow totals and other reports from across Colorado. This data is provided by the NWS and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).

Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts and the latest Colorado snowpack report.

Aspen Springs: 38.5"

Rollinsville: 36"

Aspen Park: 36"

Ward: 33"

Idaho Springs (4 miles SSE): 32.8"

Evergreen (2 miles S): 32"

Nederland: 31.5"

Pinecliffe (2.5 miles WNW): 30.5"

Golden (12.5 miles NW): 28.5"

Eldora: 30"

Allenspark: 30"

Genesee: 29.2"

Cripple Creek (7 miles W): 29"

Raymond: 27"

Brookvale: 24.4"

Conifer: 24"

Woodland Park: 22"

Evergreen (3.5 miles SE): 22"

Cascade: 20"

Estes Park (2 miles S): 20"

Lyons (8.9 miles WNW): 20"

Castle Pines (2.2 miles NNE): 19"

Highlands Ranch (2 miles SSE): 18"

Castle Rock (1 mile S): 18"

Lone Tree (2 miles WSW): 17.9"

Georgetown: 17"

Arvada (6.6 miles WNW): 16.5"

Sedalia (3.5 miles SSE): 16"

Loveland (12.4 miles WSW): 15.5"

Littleton (5 miles ESE): 15"

Lakewood (1.5 miles WSW): 14"

Parker (2 miles WSW): 13.6"

Castlewood Canyon (2.2 miles NW): 13.6"

Boulder (3 miles SSW): 12.5"

Breckenridge (1.9 miles SSE): 12.1"

Superior (2.8 miles S): 11.5"

Wetmore (2 miles SSW): 11.5"

Colorado Springs (7.8 miles NNW): 11"

Chatfield Dam (2 miles NW): 11"

Westminster (1 mile SW): 10.7"

Monument (6.6 miles ENE): 10.5"

Ken Caryl: 10"

Wheat Ridge: 10"

Centennial (3.7 miles W): 10"

Aurora (6.6 miles SSE): 10"

Greenwood Village (2.1 miles NE): 10"

Broomfield (1.2 miles NE): 9.4"

Foxfield (3.7 miles ESE): 9.1"

Denver ( 1 mile SE): 9"

Salida (9.2 miles NW): 8.5"

Cherry Hills Village (2.1 miles N): 8.3"

Elbert (3.7 miles W): 8.3"

Fort Collins (7.5 miles SE): 8"

Longmont (2.6 miles NW): 7.5"

Erie: 7.2"

Elizabeth (2.1 miles NW): 7.1"

Ouray: 7.1"

Gleneagle: 7"

Niwot (2.3 miles W): 6.6"

Berthoud (2.5 miles N): 6.6"

Tabernash (2.7 miles NW): 6.5"

Steamboat Springs (1.9 miles E): 6.3"

Leadville (6.3 miles S): 6"

Buena Vista: 5.5"

Pagosa Springs: 5.3"

COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP

